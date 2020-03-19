Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Expected to Reach $21.95 billion by 2026 – Goodeng, Prime Drilling, XCMG, Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht, Sandvik, Vermeer, Barbco, Ellingson

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Horizontal Directional Drilling Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market is accounted for $6.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing growth of telecommunication and oil & gas industries, high underground water extraction and growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques are boosting the market growth. However, factors such as lack of skilled workers and damage occurred through cross bore technique are hampering the market growth.

Horizontal directional drilling is one of the most specialized methods for installing underground conduits with minimal damages to the surrounding ecosystem through trench less methods. It involves the use of a directional drilling machine, and associated attachments, to accurately drill along the chosen bore path and back ream the required pipe. It is ideal for installing cables, conduits, and pipes for short-distance as well as long-distance projects and even at deeper depths.



Among Machines Parts, rigs segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. Rising demand for well-organized rigs in HDD projects for distant pipeline installations is propelling the growth of this segment. Midi HDD rigs are mostly used for laying of power and telecommunication lines and in installing heavy pipes for gas distribution. By geography, North America region has dominated the market during the forecast period due to factors, such as the increasing number of oil & gas industries and infrastructure development projects in this region.

Some of the key players in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market include Goodeng Machine, Prime Drilling, Toro, XCMG, American Augers, Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Sandvik, Vermeer, Barbco, Inc., Ellingson Companies, Laney Directional Drilling Co., McLaughlin Group, Inc., Creighton Rock Drill Ltd. and Vector Magnetics LLC.



