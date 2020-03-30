Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market 2016: High Business Opportunities Driving Hefty Growth -2022

These infections are generally caused by pathogens which spread very quickly in the body. Also, due to the patients already effected immune system and vulnerable conditions in a hospital, the infections spread at a greater rate than the normal infections. These infections are treated by prescription of antibiotics, consumption of a proper & healthy diet, and by encouraging natural healing process. The infection can be prevented by keeping the hospital facility premises and surroundings hygienic. The most prevelant type of hospital acquired infections is a urinary tract infection.

Market Dynamics

Poor infection control methods and lack of proper training among staff have resulted in increased risk of HAIs in hospitals and similar places. This rising prevalence of HAIs which has resulted in increased awareness about HAIs, government programs for awareness about HAIs and promoting policies for increased anti-HAI procedures and technology coupled with increasing number of operations around globe and large-scale use of disinfectors are creating new and greater market opportunities for HAI Control.

However, infrastructural constrains like dearth of supplies, proper buildings, medical and communication equipment along with strict regulatory policies, lack of awareness and untrained and nave staff hamper the growth of global market for HAI Control.

Market Segmentation

The Hospital acquired infection control market is segmented on the basis of infection prevention, end user,infection testing, and region. The market is further bifurcated into various segments all of which have different contribution in the global market. This is discussed below:

On the basis of Infection Prevention

o Endoscope Reprocessors

o Sterilizers

o Disinfectors

o Disinfectants

> Type

Instrument Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants/ Disinfectant Robots

Skin Disinfectants

> By Formulation

Disinfectant Sprays

Disinfectant Wipes

Disinfectant Liquids

Due to the extensive use of disinfectants across the healthcare industry they account for the largest share in the market among these segments.

On the basis of end user

o Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

o Nursing Homes and Maternity Centres

o Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centres

o Others

Among these Hospitals and ICUs accounted for the largest share owing to the prevalence of a large number of HAIs in these areas.

On the basis of Infection testing

o Application

> Drug Resistance Testing

> Disease Testing

o Product

> Microbial Testing Instruments

Automated Microbial Identification Systems

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments

Flow Cytometers

Mass Spectrometers

Polystainers

Others

> Reagents and Consumables

> Surveillance Software

> Infection Prevalence

o Disease

> Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

> Gastrointestinal Infections

> Surgical Site Infections

> Bloodstream Infections

> Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

> Others

o Technology

> Phenotypic Methods

Phage-Based Assays

Nitrate Reductase Assay

Colorimetric Methods

> Genotypic Methods

Solid-Phase Hybridization Techniques

Polymerase Chain Reaction Techniques

DNA Sequencing

Microarrays

On the basis of region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

> China

> India

o Rest of the world

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions:north America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China(APAC) and rest of the world. Among these North America dominates the market in the global world. This is due to the technological advancements in the region coupled with increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and awareness among the masses regarding Hospital Acquired Infections(HAIs). The USA is the largest contributor in the north American region for HAI Control market.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the global market in the next five years. This is due to the increasing geriatrics population which in turn results in a higher number of chronic diseases. Also, increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, rising number of medical tourism in developing countries like India and China, rising number of hospitals, greater number of HAIs are also the contributing factors for this future increase in global market share.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Hospital acquired infection control and determine its future are: Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S., a division of Ethicon US, LLC), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.), BioMrieux SA (France), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical (U.S.), Sterigenics International LLC. (U.S.), and Synergy Health, plc (U.K.), Getinge Group (Sweden), STERIS Corporation(USA), Sterilization Products Division, 3M company (U.S.)Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,and Pfizer Inc.

