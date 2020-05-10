Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market will Expand Exponentially by 2026 | STERIS plc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 32,079.05 million to an estimated value of USD 53,050.82 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.49% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hybrid operating room is the major factor for the growth of this market.
Hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions business research report assesses the current as well as future performance of the market, and also brand-new trends in the market. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. In this market report, a section for the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global market has also been covered. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital operating room (OR) products and solutions market are
- Stryker,
- Hill-Rom Services Inc.,
- SKYTRON,
- STERIS plc.,
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,
- Getinge AB,
- GENERAL HEALTHCARE COMPANY,
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.,
- Smiths Medical, Inc.,
- Mizuho OSI,
- STORZ MEDICAL AG,
- BD,
- DXC Technology Company,
- Allscripts,
- Omnicell, Inc.,
- NEXUS AG,
- Surgical Information Systems,
- Olympus Corporation.
Market Drivers
Increasing ageing population is driving the growth of this market
Rising cases of chronic disease is another factor driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints
High cost the operating room instruments is restraining the growth of this market
Excessive competition among manufacturer is another factor restraining the growth.
Segmentation: Hospital Operating Room (OR) Products and Solutions Market
By Product Type
Anesthesia and Respiratory Device
Anesthesia Systems
Patient Warmers
Ventilators
Patient Monitoring
Surgical Imaging Displays
Movable Imaging Displays
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
Surgical Equipment
Electrical Surgical Units
Handheld Surgical Instruments
Operating Tables
Operating Room Lights
Surgical Booms
Others
Microscopes
Endoscopes
Operating Room Integration Systems
By End-Users
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2018, Olympus announced the launch of their new EasySuite 4K which is a new generation OR integration system. It is specially designed to help the clinicians so that they can connect easily with the endemic and impervious visual insights. This new solution has ability to capture and view image across the care and will help the clinicians to improve their productivity and will also enhance patient’s experience.
In April 2017, Cardinal Health announced that they are going to acquire Medtronic’s medical supplies business. This acquisition will help the company to get access to the Medtronic’s products in the patients care, nutrient insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis categories. This will also help the company to expand their portfolio in operating room and will help them to provide better facilities to their patients.
