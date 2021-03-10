Hospital Services Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global hospital services market size was valued at USD 14.8 Trillion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Medical costs have increased in in the last few decades. Advanced diagnostic technology has paved way for improved & early disease detection and aided research on treatments for terminal diseases, such as cancer. Medical innovation is primarily fueled by the sales profits made by various cutting-edge medical institutions. With increasing awareness and affordability, the market for medical services is expected to grow, which is already evident among many developed nations, as healthcare services contribute significantly to the growth of their GDP.

As a result of growing healthcare costs, most developed nations have established national health insurance plans. In North America, the healthcare insurance sector in itself is a significant part of the overall industry. The growth of the healthcare insurance industry in the U.S. and other developed nations, which is the largest payer of healthcare services in U.S, is expected to further propel the market for healthcare services.

Healthcare services are the largest shareholders of the healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical companies, medical devices sector, term care services, healthcare facility management services, and medical consumables industry together contribute toward the healthcare services market. Even as an end-use segment, hospitals have the largest consumer base within the healthcare industry.

Hospitals, therefore, are an integral part of the healthcare sector and are a major revenue source for the entire industry, which fuels research and innovation. Therefore, multiple corporations invest significant efforts, both in terms of revenue & marketing strategies, to promote their product/services among the hospitals. Hence, strategic decisions within the hospitals sector can affect other sectors within the healthcare industry, giving them considerable power to dictate terms of contract with suppliers/service providers/distributors.

Hospital services include the cost of equipment and ancillary services, but primarily involve service costs of healthcare professionals. Besides personnel cost, healthcare services also include the revenue from hospital disinfection services, asset maintenance costs (repairs of equipment and infrastructure), and other costs.

Hospital service areas are segmented by medical conditions into acute care, cancer care, cardiovascular, neurorehabilitation & psychiatry services, pathology lab diagnostics & imaging, obstetrics & gynecology, and others. Each service area covers a significant condition for a demographic and observes major diseases/conditions with high prevalence.

Among these segments, cancer and cardiovascular care was observed to be the largest individual in terms of medical costs incurred. Rise in incidence of cancer and globally ageing population are expected to promote growth of this segment. However, in terms of revenue, the others segment was observed to be the largest. This segment includes various medical services provided in a hospital, ranging from cosmetic to orthopedic procedures and includes dentistry as well. With rise in demand for esthetic procedures and awareness about dental hygiene, significant rise in revenue of the others segment is anticipated.

Based on type, the hospital services market has been classified into inpatient and outpatient services. Till recently, inpatient services, including hospitalization procedures that require patient stay, were considered as a primary revenue source for hospitals. However, in recent times, due to improved quality of wound healing equipment and quicker recovery from surgeries, patient stay duration has decreased significantly, resulting in the gradual decline of inpatient market. Furthermore, longer hospital stay is an additional cost for hospitals, as they reduce a hospitals capacity to admit new patients.

Outpatient market, on the other hand, is expected to grow in the future as a result of development in communication technology, which paved way for growth of telemedicine and remote consultation procedures. Shorter patient stay and higher medical costs for inpatients have therefore made outpatient segment a more lucrative market for hospital services providers.

The market has been segmented on the basis of hospital ownership type into private, state-owned, and community/public hospitals. The hospital market structure was influenced by privatization of hospital industry in the U.S. and U.K. Many retail clinics fall under the network of private hospitals. Globally, hospital ownership segment indicates the revenue generated by hospital institution type per region.

The hospital services industry is expected to exhibit growth, majorly attributed to private and community hospitals. Community/public hospitals remain the largest segment globally. Community hospitals are observed to have the largest number of patient beds and cater to numerous service areas/medical conditions via their specialized departments. They are generally promoted by local philanthropist organizations, corporations, and crowdfunded communities. However, as per analysis of the hospital industry, private hospitals have been increasingly observed to expand their specialist capabilities and specifically cater to patients with critical care requirements, such as cancer & cardiovascular care. On the other hand, state-owned hospitals aim to primarily target patients needing acute care, including infection control and accident/trauma treatments. These hospitals are therefore expected to have a declining market share in the future, especially in developed parts of the world.

North America dominated the regional segment in 2018 and held around 49.0% of revenue share. Rising cost of medical services and increasing incidence of cancer in North America are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Improving quality of hospital services and rising number of private players in countries such as China, India, & Thailand are expected to fuel growth of the regional market.

Some key players are HCA Healthcare; Mayo Clinic; Cleveland clinic; Tenet Healthcare; Spire Healthcare Group plc; Community Health Systems, Inc.; Fortis Healthcare; and Ramsay Healthcare. Increasing focus on specialty services and cancer care is expected to be the major driver among hospital services providers globally. Retail clinic chains are expected to observe a rise in various parts of the world. Mergers and acquisitions among hospitals pave way for bigger institutions, although resulting in increased costs, as per Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) hospital mergers report. Focus on outpatient services is expected to lower the risk and associated cost of hospital-acquired infections and, therefore, result in growth of outpatient services sector.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the hospital services market report based on service type, hospital type, service areas, and region.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Inpatient Service

Outpatient Services

Hospital Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Private Hospital

State-owned Hospital

Public/Community Hospital

Service Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Acute Care

Cardiovascular

Cancer Care

Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services

Pathology Lab, Diagnostics, and Imaging

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Others

