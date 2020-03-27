Hospital Staffing Market is Prospering Worldwide 2020-2026 || Key Players – Maxim Healthcare Services Inc., MedPro Healthcare Staffing, AMN Healthcare

Hospital Staffing market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of Healthcare industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. A number of steps have been applied while generating this report by taking contribution from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters. Not to mention, this Hospital Staffing Market report is also characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Clients can come across the best opportunities which aids them achieve success in the market with an excellent practice models and method of research used in this market analysis report.

Global Hospital Staffing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.59 billion to an estimated value of USD 47.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for nurses is driving this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hospital staffing market are Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., MedPro Healthcare Staffing, AMN Healthcare, Allegis Group, Pulse Staffing, 365 Healthcare Staffing Services, Tact Medical Staffing, The Protocall Group, Valley Healthcare Staffing, Spherion Staffing, LLC, Geneva Healthcare, Horizon Healthcare Staffing, Ascension Seton, SOSHealthcareStaffing, BrightStar Care, Snelling Staffing Services.

Market Definition: Global Hospital Staffing Market

Nurses are very important integral part of the hospitals as they provide care to the people. They provide care to people of all ages and communities. All time nursing care is in which patients have their own nurses to take care of them at their homes. It helps them to get better treatment and caring at their home.

Segmentation: Global Hospital Staffing Market

Hospital Staffing Market : By Staffing Service

Travel Nurse

Per Diem Nurse

Locum Tenens

Allied Healthcare

Hospital Staffing Market : By Service

Emergency Department

Home Care Services

Hospital Staffing Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Home Care Settings

Private Sectors

Hospital Staffing Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Hospital Staffing Market :

In May 2018, HealthCare at home announced the launch of their clinical facilities in Hyderabad and will provide advanced medical treatments at home with trained and professional experts. The staffs at home will be trained to handle all the emergency situations and the Home Visit Report will help the doctors to know everything related to the patients. The main aim is to reduce the hospital stay and provide patients treatments at their home.

In May 2018, Tampa General, GE Healthcare Partner announced the launch of their new care coordination center which will have house staff members from different hospitals so that they can use artificial intelligence to improve patient wait time, enhance coordination and discharge process. The main aim is to give patient better care and improve the efficiency.

Hospital Staffing Market : Competitive Analysis

Global hospital staffing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hospital staffing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

