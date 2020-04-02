Hospital Supplies Market 2020: Expected Witness Sustainable Growth By 3m Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Bd, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation And Others

Hospital Supplies Market report lets you know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Analysis and estimations derived through the massive information gathered in this Hospital Supplies market report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. Hospital Supplies is the market research report that is promising and the way in which you anticipate. The Hospital Supplies report also comprises of the all the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global hospital supplies market accounted to US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.0 Bn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018.

Thus, the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the hospital supplies market to grow during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, Baxter, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global hospital supplies industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Safe-T- Lance Plus safety lancets from Smiths Medical provide retractable safety technology for capillary blood sampling. Automatic retraction reduces needlestick injuries and cross-contamination exposure.

2018: Smiths Medical announced launched of its three products EchoGlo Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Needles and Catheters, CADD Infusion Systems with NRFit Connector and CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump at the annual meeting American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management Medicine, New York.

2017: Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business for $6.1 billion.

Market segmentation:

Hospital Supplies Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Syringes, Patient Examination Devices, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment, Disposable Hospital Supplies), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

