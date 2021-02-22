Hospital Supplies Market set to record exponential growth by 2027 end

“The global hospital supplies market accounted to US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.0 Bn by 2027”. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections and growing government healthcare expenditure. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio and increasing number of surgical procedures performed are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003520/

Company Profiles

3M Healthcare

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo Medical Corporation

Boston Scientific Group

Nipro Medical Corporation

Baxter

Smiths Medical

GE Healthcare

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period.

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2018.

Thus, the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the hospital supplies market to grow during the forecast period.

Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections affects the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals, but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common in within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare associated infections every year leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, 7 in the developed countries and 10 in developing countries acquires at least one hospital acquired infection.

Product Insights

The global hospital supplies market, based on type is segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment and disposable hospital supplies. In 2018, the disposable hospital supplies segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables and growing number of multispecialty hospitals.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003520/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the hospital supplies market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hospital supplies market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.