Hospitality industry worker lack represents a test to restaurants, hotels

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is facilitating a job fair for the hospitality industry. It’s an industry with a lot of accessible jobs for qualified laborers, as hotels and restaurants battle to fill positions.

The U.S. joblessness rate is low, which means less individuals are searching for work. Brick and Spoon co-owner Matthew Paul said it can make filling open positions troublesome.

“With us being a new restaurant, it has been a bit of a challenge to draw quality employees, make sure we’re fully staffed,” Paul said.

It’s an issue for the whole hospitality industry. The New York Times as of late revealed there are in excess of a million unfilled jobs in the industry.

At the Quality Inn in Biloxi, senior supervisor Pearl Trinh said it can now and then be a struggle to keep qualified servants, particularly during the busy summer months.

“Sometime over the past summer, I hired two or three in a day, and of course, two or three days later, they didn’t work out. So it’s very hard, very high turnover,” said Trinh.

To abstain from causing any issues for the guests, Trinh said they in some cases need to think outside about the box.

“We cross-train a lot of our staff, and when it’s busy and when it’s short in housekeeping, we call our regular staff, like our front desk staff, management staff, we all come in and pitch in and clean,” Trinh said.

So for those hoping to find a new job of work in the hospitality industry, the chances are good. Paul extends to this guidance to job seekers.



“I think it’s important for potential employees to be persistent and be very detailed. And bring a resume,” he said.