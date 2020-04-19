How to Become Start up your Instagram by Kerllen Bittencourt Rego

The question that I most received is how to become an instagram influencer.

Well, I’ll share my experience as an Instagram influencer and six ways you can get started today!

In 2012 I created a profile @kerllenrego where I aspire others with an healthy lifestyle. On my feed I share photos of my personal life and lots of motivation that my audience loves.

Everyone wants to inspire others to start a new caption of their lives and I pleased to do this sharing my passion for sports and for the healthy lifestyle.

Now let’s talk about the tips to become an Instagram Influencer .

1. Be Unique.

I love the word UNIQUENESS, what makes you different from the others. This is where you should focus on. Think what makes you special. This needs to be something you’re passionate about. Something in which you have a good deal of knowledge and interest. Just because someone else is doing something and is successful, doesn’t mean you should too.

YOU SHOULD BE UNIQUELY and PASSIONATE for what you are sharing.

2. Share Your Stories

To become a Instagram influencer you cannot be shy, you should share your stories in a way that your audience finds interesting. Please don’t forget to be authentic on your videos and that you have to be able to influence them with your stories of course!

3. Post regularly

You should do daily posts with attractive photos and a good message to grab the followers attention and to get a great engagement. You don’t need to do something hard, you just need to be yourself, that’s it!

4. Interaction

This is what you should start acting on. That’s so important. I spend hours replying comments and DM.

If you wish to become an Instagram influencer, pick your mobile and start interacting on your Instagram account, make them feel they are talking to a person and not posting on a wall on picture.

5. High-Quality

If you want your account grow you have to invest in a mobile phone and a camera and spend hours taking photos to make a great content.

The quality of the content you put out there will determine if people like, comment and follow your account.

You must produce quality content and not quantity.

6. Consistency

One of the biggest factors when it comes to being successful at anything is consistency.

Whether it be the time of your posting, the nature of your post, or the voice of your post, all the factors of your page must be consistent. They follow you because there is a certain level of expectation that has been set.

