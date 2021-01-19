Huge Demand for Academic E-Learning Market 2020-2026 focusing on Leading Players are Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard, Desire2Learn, EF Education First

Sameer Joshi

Pune City, January, 2020 Academic E-Learning Market to 2027 – Global Academic E-Learning Market is accounted for $58.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.The increasing e-learning enrolment across the world is expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardization in e-learning content curation, and lack of technical expertise can hamper the growth of the market

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard, Desire2Learn, EF Education First, Instructure, MPS Limited, Vipkid

Academic E-Learning Market Market Segmentations:

Based on type, Online segment is going to have a lucrative growth as online platform collect data on a real-time basis and are readily available at very low, subscription costs. They also reduce the need for commuting to other locations. By Geography, North American region is constantly enhancing due to the advantages such as extensive access to innovative learning and training solutions are propelling the demand for academic e-learning modules in the North American market

Key Points from TOC

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Academic E-Learning Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global Academic E-Learning Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

