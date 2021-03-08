HUGE DEMAND FOR RECLOSER MARKET BY 2020- 2027 WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE ABB LTD.,EATON CORPORATION,ENTEC ELECTRIC & ELECTRONIC

The Recloser Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Recloser market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A recloser is a high-voltage electric switch that shuts off electrical power in case of a short circuit. The growing investments in distribution automation and the expansion of distribution networks in recent years have propelled the growth of the recloser market. The Asia Pacific region is likely to witness a massive demand for recloser during the forecast period with rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries like India and China. The key players are focusing on new product launches and innovations to stay competitive in the market.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd.,Eaton Corporation,ENTEC Electric & Electronic,G&W Electric,Hubbell Incorporated,NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd,S&C Electric Company,Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,Tavrida Electric

The recloser market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of renewable power generation coupled with the rapid expansion of T&D networks. Moreover, up-gradation of existing substation and feeder line protection is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, the availability of cheap alternatives may hamper the growth of the recloser market during the forecast period. On the other hand, robust investments in smart grid vision are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the recloser market in the coming years.

The global recloser market is segmented on the basis of phase type, control type, and voltage rating. Based on phase type, the market is segmented as single phase, three-phase, and triple single-phase. On the basis of the control type, the market is segmented as electric and hydraulic. The market on the basis of the voltage rating is classified as up to 15 kV, 16 to 27 kV, and 28-38 kV.

The report analyzes factors affecting Recloser market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Recloser market in these regions

