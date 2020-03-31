Huge gain in the offing for Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin Manufacturers?

With US FDA approving Anti-Malarial Drugs Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine For Emergency Coronavirus Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin are touted to be the miracle cure.

As New York State continues to see a rise in cases of the novel coronavirus and is the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, clinical trials for drug treatments began on Tuesday in the state. The agency is fast-tracking a process that usually takes years while the FDA conducts clinical trials in New York, a hotspot for the virus. The state acquired 70,000 doses of hydroxychloroquine, 10,000 doses of Zithromax(Azithromycin )and 750,000 doses of chloroquine in the last few days, according to a news release by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Pharmaceutical company Sandoz has donated 30 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine to the US government, President Donald Trump told reporters.

Bayer has donated one million doses of the chloroquine which will soon be distributed to states and health officials around the country, he said, adding that Teva Pharmaceuticals is also donating six million doses to US hospitals.

With the USA stockpiling malaria medicine for treating COVID-19 patients, will other countries will also follow the lead?

Health Experts estimate according to one projection, between 160 million and 214 million people in the US could be infected over the course of the epidemic. That could last months or even over a year, with infections concentrated in shorter periods. Jayaprakash Muliyil is one of India’s foremost epidemiologists estimates roughly 55% of India’s population can be infected with the deadly coronavirus. To the uninitiated, India has a population of 1.3 billion.

600mg of hydroxychloroquine daily along with Azithromycin for 5 days showed encouraging results. Despite its small sample size, the survey shows that hydroxychloroquine treatment is significantly associated with viral load reduction/disappearance in COVID-19 patients and its effect is reinforced by azithromycin.

