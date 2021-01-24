Human Capital Management Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2028
In 2018, the market size of Human Capital Management Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Human Capital Management .
This report studies the global market size of Human Capital Management , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Human Capital Management Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Human Capital Management history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Human Capital Management market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Dynamics
The global human capital management market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Workday, Inc, Infor, Inc., SAP SE, Epicor Software Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Ultimate Software Group, Automatic Data Processing, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Paycor, Inc., Paycom Software, Inc., Paylocity Corporation, Sage Group plc. and Paychex, Inc
The human capital management markethas been segmented as below:
Market Segmentation: GlobalHuman Capital Management Market
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Hybrid
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)
- Large Enterprises
By Solution
- Software
- Suite
- Standalone
- Acquisition
- Recruitment
- Training
- Evaluation
- Management
- Time & Attendance Management
- Payroll & Compensation Management
- Compliance Management
- Optimization
- Employee Benefits Management
- Portal/employee self-service
- Service
- Acquisition
By Industry
- Banking Financial Services & Insurance
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- Transportation & Logistics
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Others (Aerospace & Defense, Hospitality)
In addition, the report provides analysis of the human capital management market with respect to the following geographic segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
