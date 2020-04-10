Human-Centric Lighting Market Growth Prospects by 2027 – TOP Vendors

What is Human-Centric Lighting?

Human-centric lighting refers to a lighting solution that proposes changing the Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), to enhance an individual’s well-being and health. The idea behind the solution is to imitate the effects and luminance of natural sunlight. High adoption of human-centric lighting is in hospital, educational institutes, and residential apartments. Also, the integration of smart technologies drives the introduction of smart and connected human-centric lighting systems too.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Human-Centric Lighting market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Human-Centric Lighting market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The human-centric lighting market has experienced considerable growth in the healthcare industry. High adoption of LED lighting solution, government’s initiative towards building smart cities, rise in demand for smart and energy efficient lighting solutions, is mostly driving the human-centric lighting market. However, lack of awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries are limiting the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of wireless technology, advancement in LED lighting are providing opportunities to the human-centric lighting market.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Human-Centric Lighting market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The report also includes the profiles of key Human-Centric Lighting companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top Human-Centric Lighting Market companies in the world

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

2. Glamox AS

3. Halla, a. s.

4. Helvar

5. Hubbell Incorporated

6. Legrand North America, LLC

7. OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

8. Signify Holding

9. Wipro Enterprise Pvt Ltd

10. Zumtobel Group AG

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Human-Centric Lighting industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

