Human Microbiome Market 2016: Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2022

Around Trillions of microorganisms that survive in and on the human body are referred to as human microbiome.Human microbiome comprises of the collective population of microbes such as fungi, bacteria, and archaea which have evolved with their human species, owing to their mutualistic relationship with their hosts. According to recent groundbreaking research, scientists have shown that these microbes play a crucial role in maintaining the immune system and contributing to the digestion of food, vitamin synthesis, and brain function. Hence Human microbiome as a market is an upcoming trend to look out for. The enormous benefits of human microbiome which is slowly being revealed in the form of therapies like prebiotics, probiotics etc.

End-user/Technology

The end users are hospitals, specialized clinicsand ambulatory surgery centers

Market Dynamics

With ever increasing incidence of several types of lifestyle diseases, growing geriatric population, diarrheal infections, autoimmune disorders, the demand for a more revolutionary and life changing drug is needed. And with advancement in biomedical science, more research is being put forth, for developing product as well as technology.

Though this whole new field in biomedical science is new and is still at infancy, it is emerging as a market full of growth promises. Just that there exists less awareness about this area along with lack of comprehensive research. Also stringent government regulations may turn out as a restraint.

Market Segmentation

The human microbiome market can be broadly categorized based on:

Applications basically into therapeutics and diagnostics

Disease like obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, cancer, acute diarrhea, central nervous system disorders and others

Products like probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics, medical foods and other supplements.

Geography Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of Geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. While the North America and Europe human microbiome markets account for the largest chunk of share, The U.S. represents the largest market for human microbiome. Following U.S, Canada in North America. France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. also hold a major share of human microbiome market in Europe. Though, it is estimated that Asia-Pacific glucose monitoring market as emerging market would grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Due to improvement in research infrastructure in the region along with improved purchasing power of patients. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing human microbiome markets in Asia.

Opportunities

Global human microbiome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2023.Growing R&D Investment along with investment in new drugs provides global opportunities especially in emrging market.

Key Players

Metabiomics Corporation (U.S.)

Yakult (Japan), DuPont (U.S.)

Enterome Bioscience (France)

ViThera Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Second Genome Inc. (U.S.)

MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC (U.S.)

Vedanta BioSciences (U.S.)

Osel (U.S.), and Merck (U.S.)

Others.

