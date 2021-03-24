Humanized Liver Mice Model Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2026

A large number of humanized liver mice models are available, including uPA-SCID mice, FRG KO mice, and TK-NOG mice, among others. Factors such as increasing incidence of liver cirrhosis, technological advancement and development of new humanized liver mice models, increase in number of FDA approvals for liver-based disease treatment dugs have increased the number of research and development activities, which require these models.

However, the high cost of mice models as well as high shipping cost, and availability of alternatives are factors expected to hinder the growth of the humanized liver mice model market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, regulatory challenges including patenting of mice and other ethical issues including the use of 3Rs policy are also expected to restrain the growth of the humanized liver mice model market.

The global humanized liver mice model market is projected to account for over US$ 22.8 Mn in terms of value by 2026 end, according to a latest research by PMR. The report on the global humanized liver mice model market further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate of 4.6% through 2026.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25417

Albumin enhancer/promoter-driven urokinase-type plasminogen and activator/severe combined immunedeficient mice are known as the uPA-SCID mice. These mice suffer from a transgene-induced liver disease, and are transplanted with primary human hepatocytes immediately after birth. These mice were one of the first humanized liver mice model developed with high chimerism and are the most common type of humanized liver mice models available.

The TK-NOG mice are designed to express a Herpes Simplex Virus-1 Thymidine Kinase (HSVtk) transgene that is primarily driven by the albumin enhancer/promoter in the liver of the mice.