HVAC Equipment Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for HVAC Equipment and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the HVAC Equipment market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the HVAC Equipment market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global HVAC Equipment market was valued at USD 172.59 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 286.97 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2019 to 2026.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Johnson Controls International PLC

Samsung Electronics

Lennox International Ingersoll-Rand plc

United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

LG Electronics Fujitsu Limited

Midea Group

Gree Electric Appliances

of Zhuhai