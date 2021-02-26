HVDC Systems Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast By 2026|General Electric Co, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd

Complete study of the global HVDC Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global HVDC Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on HVDC Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global HVDC Systems market include _, General Electric Co, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, American Superconductor Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Schneider Electric, Prysmian Group, NR Electric Co, Sumitomo Electric industries, Nexans SA, NKT A/S, LS Industrial Systems Co

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global HVDC Systems industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the HVDC Systems manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall HVDC Systems industry.

Global HVDC Systems Market Segment By Type:

, Solar, Wind, Geothermal, Bio Energy

Global HVDC Systems Market Segment By Application:

Underground Power Transmission, Overhead Transmission, Offshore Power Transmission, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global HVDC Systems industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 HVDC Systems Market Overview

1.1 HVDC Systems Product Overview

1.2 HVDC Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Point-to-Point Transmission

1.2.2 Back-to-Back Station

1.2.3 Multi-Terminal System

1.3 Global HVDC Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global HVDC Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global HVDC Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global HVDC Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global HVDC Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global HVDC Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global HVDC Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global HVDC Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America HVDC Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe HVDC Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America HVDC Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global HVDC Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HVDC Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by HVDC Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players HVDC Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HVDC Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HVDC Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HVDC Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HVDC Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in HVDC Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HVDC Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HVDC Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global HVDC Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global HVDC Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global HVDC Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global HVDC Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America HVDC Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America HVDC Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe HVDC Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe HVDC Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America HVDC Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America HVDC Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global HVDC Systems by Application

4.1 HVDC Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Underground Power Transmission

4.1.2 Overhead Transmission

4.1.3 Offshore Power Transmission

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global HVDC Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global HVDC Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global HVDC Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions HVDC Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America HVDC Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe HVDC Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America HVDC Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems by Application 5 North America HVDC Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe HVDC Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America HVDC Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HVDC Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE HVDC Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HVDC Systems Business

10.1 General Electric Co

10.1.1 General Electric Co Corporation Information

10.1.2 General Electric Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 General Electric Co HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 General Electric Co HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 General Electric Co Recent Development

10.2 Siemens AG

10.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Siemens AG HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 General Electric Co HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.3 ABB Ltd

10.3.1 ABB Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 ABB Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ABB Ltd HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ABB Ltd HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 ABB Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Toshiba Corporation

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toshiba Corporation HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba Corporation HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

10.6 American Superconductor Corp

10.6.1 American Superconductor Corp Corporation Information

10.6.2 American Superconductor Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 American Superconductor Corp HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 American Superconductor Corp HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 American Superconductor Corp Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi Ltd

10.7.1 Hitachi Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi Ltd HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi Ltd HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Schneider Electric

10.8.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Schneider Electric HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Schneider Electric HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.9 Prysmian Group

10.9.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Prysmian Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Prysmian Group HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Prysmian Group HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

10.10 NR Electric Co

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 HVDC Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NR Electric Co HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NR Electric Co Recent Development

10.11 Sumitomo Electric industries

10.11.1 Sumitomo Electric industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sumitomo Electric industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sumitomo Electric industries HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sumitomo Electric industries HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Sumitomo Electric industries Recent Development

10.12 Nexans SA

10.12.1 Nexans SA Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nexans SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Nexans SA HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nexans SA HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 Nexans SA Recent Development

10.13 NKT A/S

10.13.1 NKT A/S Corporation Information

10.13.2 NKT A/S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 NKT A/S HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 NKT A/S HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 NKT A/S Recent Development

10.14 LS Industrial Systems Co

10.14.1 LS Industrial Systems Co Corporation Information

10.14.2 LS Industrial Systems Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 LS Industrial Systems Co HVDC Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 LS Industrial Systems Co HVDC Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 LS Industrial Systems Co Recent Development 11 HVDC Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HVDC Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HVDC Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

