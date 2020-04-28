HVDC Transmission Market 2020: Know about Key Players NEXANS, NGK INSULATORS, LTD., NKT A/S, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen, Schneider Electric, Siemens

HVDC Transmission Market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. This HVDC Transmission Market research study helps the customer comprehend various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The HVDC Transmission Market report demonstrates supportive data related to the overriding players in the market, for instance, product offerings, revenue, segmentation, and business synopsis. As today’s businesses seek to go for the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, choosing such HVDC Transmission Market research report is necessary for the businesses.

HVDC Transmission Market is expected to reach USD 19.75 billion by 2029 in the forecasted period of 2020-2029 with a substantial CAGR 8.32%. Increasing demand for VSC is one of the key drivers for the HVDC transmission market in the forecasted period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the HVDC transmission market are ABB, American Superconductor, ATCO LTD, BHEL, C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXANS, NGK INSULATORS, LTD., NKT A/S, NR Electric Co., Ltd., Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, TDK Corporation, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, TransGrid Solutions., Transmission Developers Inc. , and many others.

HVDC Transmission Market By Component (Converter Stations, Transmission Cables, Others), Technology (Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC) based, Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based, Line Commutated Converter (LCC) based), Project Type (Point-to-Point, Back-to-Back, Multi-terminal), Application (Bulk Power Transmission, Interconnecting Grids, Infeed Urban Areas), Voltage rating (<350 kV, 350-640 kV, 640-800 kV, >800 kV), Power Rating (Below 500 MW 501–1000 MW, 1001-1500 MW, 1501-2000 MW, Above 2001 MW), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Analysis:

Shifting to renewable energy and supporting policy and HVDC transmission initiatives of the government other major factors fueling the growth of the HVDC transmission market in the forecast period.

HVDC transmission market Scope and Market Size

HVDC transmission market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, project type, application, voltage rating, power rating

Country Level Analysis of HVDC transmission market

On the basis of region, the HVDC transmission market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Asia pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the HVDC transmission market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is presently witnessing an exponential growth in terms of power consumption. In this area, the growth of electricity infrastructure gives market players several opportunities to grow. China invests heavily in renewable energy and utilizes state-of – the-art UHVDC power transmission technology. For example, in China, 2 of the world’s largest and most powerful highways are currently installed, each with a nominal rating of 3.000 MW.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2020, Ofgem, Started a test to supply and run the Western-built Italian HVDC-interconnector connection to the National Net Electricity Transmission and Scottish Power Transmission. The Western Link was the result of numerous interruptions and constructive setbacks, a subsea cable sending power from Scotland to Wales and north-west England.

In January 2020, NKT has completed the Cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) underground power cable standard for 525 kV HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) to meet the requirements in Germany for future high voltage DC corridor programs. Such programs help the transformation of the country’s supply of energy to renewable energy. For NKT to take an active part in the German energy transformation, the additional qualification from our 525 kV DC power cable is a milestone.

Competitive Analysis and HVDC transmission market Share Analysis:

HVDC transmission market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HVDC transmission market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

HVDC transmission market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. HVDC transmission market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

