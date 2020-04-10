Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Intel, ARM, IBM, Micron Technology, Open-Silicon

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is among the most recently evolving memory technology that features a completely advanced category of high-performance memories that are designed to deliver unprecedented bandwidth and system performance. Micron Technology was the first company to introduce HMC memory technology, which combined DRAM layers and the advanced logic into a single optimized 3D package that is influenced by TSV (through-silicon via) technology. The HMCs got commercialized in the year 2014 by Micron. Some of the key bandwidths offered by HMC includes reduced power, increased reliability, increased bandwidth, lower TCO and non-complicated design. In the coming years, the growth in the end-use application of the technology is expected to significantly drive the global HMC market

Leading Key Market Players:- Intel Corp., ARM, IBM, Micron Technology, Inc, Open-Silicon, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, SK Hynix, Xilinx, Inc., Nvidia, and Fujitsu., among others.

