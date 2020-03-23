Hydrofluoric Acid Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025

The global Hydrofluoric Acid market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Hydrofluoric Acid market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Hydrofluoric Acid market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Hydrofluoric Acid across various industries.

The Hydrofluoric Acid market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market Segmentation and Forecast

The Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market is segmented on the basis of grade, application and region. On the basis of grade, the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market is segmented into anhydrous and aqueous. On the basis of application, the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market can be segmented into fluorochemicals, steel pickling/metal treatment, petroleum catalyst, glass etching, electronics and semiconductors and others. On the basis of region, the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA and Pacific, China, India, Japan and MEA.

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis, by Grade

On the basis of grade, the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market is dominated by the anhydrous grade, which is majorly being used for the manufacturing of fluorochemicals, which account for more than 60% of the overall demand for hydrofluoric acid. The aqueous grade or the dilute form of hydrofluoric acid is used for applications, such as steel pickling and metal processing, rust removing and other such applications, which account for a relatively small share.

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis, by Application

The use of hydrofluoric acid as an intermediate for the manufacturing of fluorochemicals is the largest application segment accounting for a share of ~65% in the overall demand. Other applications, such as metal processing, steel pickling, metal surface treatment, amongst others, are projected to expand significantly over the forecast period. Hydrofluoric acid is also being widely used in the glass etching process to provide finish and shine to the glass surface and to improve the fuel efficiency in the alkylation process in the petrochemical industry.

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, China is projected to lead the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market, both in terms of production and consumption of hydrofluoric acid. The country has an added advantage of ease of raw material procurement and hence, the manufacturers are able to offer their products at relatively cheaper prices. The growth in end-use industries and increase in demand for fluorochemicals from the refrigeration and air conditioning system segments is projected to create significant opportunities in the market. India is also projected to expand at a relatively higher growth rate over the forecast period. Western Europe is considered as a relatively mature market and will witness sluggish growth owing to the stringent regulations regarding the use of fluorochemicals. North America imports a majority of the raw material, fluorspar, from Mexico and is expected to witness moderate growth rate. Latin America and MEA are projected to hold significant share in terms of production in the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market. However, the consumption of hydrofluoric acid is projected to exhibit low volume and high growth.

The Hydrofluoric Acid market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

