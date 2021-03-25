Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market End-users Analysis 2019-2028

The global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market report on the basis of market players

Competitive Landscape

Boehringer Ingelheim has filed for the regulatory approval of Nintedanib for patients with systemic sclerosis associated interstitial lung disease with the EMA and FDA. Recently, Boehringer also entered into a research collaboration with GNA Biosolutions to develop emergency veterinary diagnostics, including rapid diagnostic test for African swine fever that can be used on the portable molecular diagnostic platform by GNA.

The FDA has approved Dicyclomine HCl Injection, the generic version of Bentyl Injection by Aptalis Pharma. Dicyclomine HCl is an anti-spasmodic and anti-cholinergic agent that helps to relieve smooth muscle spasms in the gastrointestinal tract. The injection is supplied as 20mg/2ml.

Recently, the meta-analysis that was undertaken to evaluate effectiveness of the IBS treatment options, noted three clinical studies that have shown Buscopan as more effective in relieving IBS symptoms as compared to placebo. The clinical studies have also found minimal side-effects of Buscopan. Currently, Buscopan is rarely prescribed in the US, however, it may be commonly prescribed by physicians outside the US.

Some of the leading players in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are Alkaloid Skopje, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Linnea SA, and Alchem International.

Fact.MR research report lends analytical insights into the competitive dynamics of the global Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market. Summary of the report is available upon request.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Additional Insights

Oral Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide to Find Increasing Demand

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide used to treat abdominal pain and spasms is available in both oral and injectable form. However, with increasing sales of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide under the brandname Buscopan which is an oral medication, the application of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide in oral form is gaining traction. Moreover, with a range of benefits on oral administration of Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide, it is being used on a large scale. Upon oral administration, it binds and blocks muscarinic receptors, thereby, providing anti-spasmodic effect in the uterine, gastrointestinal, and urinary tracts.

Many oral analgesic drugs are also finding wide application to relieve pain during gynecological procedures. Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide has gained popularity as the oral anti-spasmodic drug for relief from genito-urinary spasms.

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Scope of the Report

Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide Market: Research Methodology

The report on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market provides valuable and actionable insights and in-depth analysis backed by the robust research methodology. The insights on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market are offered through extensive primary and secondary research. Exclusive interviews and discussions with industry experts were conducted as the part of primary research. Meanwhile, press releases, journals, annual reports of the companies in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market and other valid data sources were used to obtain information and data on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market.

The conclusions in the report were drawn by combining both the research methodologies, by eliminating the misleading information and providing accurate information on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market. 2018 has been considered as the base year to offer forecast on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report on the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market serves as an authentic dataset for readers and players to plan business strategies in order to stay competitive in the Hyoscine-N-Butyl Bromide market.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

