Hyperscale Data Center Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Global Hyperscale Data Center market was valued at USD 24.96 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 124.25 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Intel Corporation

Nlyte Software

Sandisk Corporation

Avago Technologies

Cisco Systems

Hewlett-Packard

Ericsson

Cavium