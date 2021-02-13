IGBT and Thyristor Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

IGBT (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor) is a three-terminal power semiconductor used for switching and provides fast switching and high efficiency. IGBT offers various advantages such as higher switching frequency, low ON state power dissipation, and simpler driver circuits, among others. The IGBT market is primarily driven by the adoption of electric hybrid vehicles across the world.

Increasing focus towards replacing the aging power infrastructure, increasing adoption of electric motors in industrial and commercial sectors are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the IGBT and Thyristor market. However, high costs and lack of awareness are expected to hinder the growth of the IGBT and thyristor market. The increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles across the globe is creating lucrative business opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base. The IGBT and Thyristor market is competitive in nature with the presence of some of the well-established players dominating the market as well some smaller players targeting the regional markets.

The reports cover key developments in the IGBT and thyristor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IGBT and thyristor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IGBT and thyristor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IGBT and thyristor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IGBT and thyristor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Abb Ltd

– Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

– Renesas Electronics Corporation.

– Rohm Co., Ltd.

– Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

– Semikron

– STMicroelectronics

– Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting IGBT and thyristor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IGBT and thyristor market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

