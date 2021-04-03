Ileostomy Market Forecast, Growth Scope, Industry Trends to 2025 – 3M, B. Braun Melsungen , Marlen , Pelican Healthcare, Coloplast , ConvaTec, Flexicare Medical , Hollister , Salts Healthcare, Welland Medical

An ileostomy is a surgical procedure which is perform when rectum or colon cannot function properly. It is an artificial opening which is made during the surgery to form a stoma, where a special bag is placed to collect the digestive waste that pass through the colon and out of the body through the rectum. The procedure involve the removal of colon and in some cases, rectum too.

The global ileostomy market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising application in the treatment of highly prevalent inflammatory bowel diseases, such as colon cancer, rectal cancer, familial polyposis drive the market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, rising government initiatives, increase in involvement in the manufacturing by companies, and growing government initiatives across the globe are expected to spur the demand for ileostomy market. On other hand, the growing digitalization in healthcare technology emerging countries are projected to offer novel growth opportunities for the players operating in the ileostomy market, in the coming years.

The global ileostomy market is segmented on the basis of procedure type, equipment, disease, and end-user. The procedure type segment includes loop ileostomy and end ileostomy. The equipment segment is classified into belts & girdle, stoma bags, stoma guards and adhesive sprays. Based on disease, the ileostomy market is segmented as cancer, crohn’s disease, diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis and other disease. On the basis of end users, the market is categorized into hospitals, research centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ileostomy market based on procedure type, equipment, disease, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall ileostomy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Europe is estimated to lead the global ileostomy market holding a large share throughout the forecast period, owing to the well developed and established healthcare industry and rising favorable healthcare policies by thr government are anticipated to propel the growth for the ileostomy market in the coming years. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outperform during the forecast period due to the factors including changing population demographics, growing economic development and growing geriatric population in the region with the majority of growth primarily driven by changing population demographics and the economic development of regions, and growing geriatric population in this region are the primary factor which is driving the growth of ileostomy market.

