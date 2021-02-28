Image Processing Unit Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Image Processing Unit Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Image Processing Unit Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Image Processing Unit Cable Market

over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Image Processing Unit Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Image Processing Unit Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

The image processing units are design to processes images in the cameras and other devices. The steady growth has been shown in the image processing technology in the numerous applications from the past few decades. The trending adoption of industry 4.0 and Edge artificial intelligence is the majorly driving the growth of image processing units across all over the globe. The image processing units play a decisive role in industry 4.0. Additionally, these image processing units helps the consumers in the monitoring, inspection and quality assurance of the raw materials and the production process. The image processing units enables the efficient, accurate and reliable production process that anticipated to boost the demand of image processing units market. Moreover, the rapidly growing adoption of the smartphone is escalating the growth of the image processing units market. The increasing demand for high-end computing capabilities in the several industry verticals is expected supports the growth of image processing units market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising integration of image processing units to several industrial autonomous processes is propelling the market growth worldwide. The introduction of image processing technology in the automotive, consumer electronics, robotics, and manufacturing industries are contributing to the growth of the image processing units market. The driving dead of high and reliable machines visions from the numerous manufacturing industries is expected to have a positive impact on the image processing units market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the ongoing research and developments in the digital image processing units are projected to create several growth opportunities in the market in the near future. In addition, the growing use of drones in the surveillance applications is promoting the adoption of image processing units that dynamically contribute to market growth. North America is dominating the market of image processing units followed by Europe. Higher rate of adoption of new and advanced technologies in the industrial applications is the key factor that drives the growth of North America image processing unit market. Additionally, the presence of leading manufacturers and rising introduction of AI across several industry verticals are contributing to the market growth in the North America region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the image processing units market. The growing adoption of industrial automation and robotics are expected to drive the growth of image processing units market in the upcoming years.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Image Processing Unit Market has been segmented by Fabrication Process, its segmentation based upon End users, growing market size & region-wise market shares. In terms of the image processing unit fabrication process, image processing unit market has been divided into 16 NM Node and 16 to 28 NM Node. In terms of the end users, Image Processing Unit Market has been classified into consumer electronics, automotive, security and surveillance and others. Rapidly changing consumer electronics industry is holds the maximum market share in the image processing units market. The growing adoption of autonomous vehicles is fueling the growth of image processing units in the automotive sectors. Furthermore, shifting consumer focus towards security and surveillance are likely to boost the market growth through the forecast period.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Image Processing Unit. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in Europe and North America. The key players observed in the study are – NXP Semiconductor, Samsung, Inuitive, Cadence, Movidius, Lattice Semiconductor, Synopsys, Google, Mediatek, Ceva, Verisilico, Hisilicon Technologies (Huawei) and Morpho among others.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Image Processing Unit Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Image Processing Unit Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as NXP Semiconductor, Samsung, Inuitive, Cadence, Movidius, Lattice Semiconductor, Synopsys, Google, Mediatek, Ceva, Verisilico, Hisilicon Technologies (Huawei), and Morpho among others.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Image Processing Unit Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Image Processing Unit Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

