Imaging Analysis Software Market 2016: Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2022

The global imaging analysis software market is projected to reach USD X bn in 2022, up from about USD X bn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of X% during the forecast period 2017-2022. Cutting-edge research, technological advancements and increased usage of imaging equipment have accelerated the growth of this market. An aging population coupled with the rising incidences of chronic diseases has further bolstered the value of this market. Increasing demand for image analysis techniques, the impact of cloud-based solutions and markets in emerging economies are predicted to present high growth opportunities to operating players in this market. Growing health concerns among people is also a factor expected to push the market in the future.

MARKET DYNAMICS

MARKET DRIVERS:

Ease of sharing, storing and reading images.

Increase in productivity due to the same interface across all imaging modalities.

Higher flexibility, since digital images can also be accessed on mobile devices.

Rising diagnostic check-ups.

MARKET RESTRAINTS:

High cost of the software, since they are licensed products and not open-source.

Dearth of skilled professionals who are trained enough to handle such software.

Growing hacking related risks associated with the use of digital storage.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global imaging analysis software market can be segmented on the basis of:

1. Software Type: Integrated software and standalone software. Due to the growing adoption of imaging systems, the integrated software segment is expected to account for a larger market value.

2. Imaging Type: 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. While 2D is the traditional imaging type, the 3D and 4D imaging types capture a true three-dimensional image.

3. Imaging modality:Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), and Ultrasound. These are some of the various types of equipment or probes used for imaging.

4. Application:Cardiology, Orthopedic, Oncology, Neurology, Nephrology, Dental, Gynecology, and Others branches of modern medicine.

5. End User:Hospitals, Clinics, Research and academic institutes, Diagnostic centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:

On the basis of region, the global medical image analysis software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World.

North America: This region is expected to dominate the market in the given forecast period. An aging population, favourable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements are driving this market in North America.

Europe: Expected to follow North America in terms of market value as it is doing presently.

Asia: The Asian market is expected to experience a higher growth rate in the forecast period especially due to increasing government action towards healthcare infrastructure modernization, ongoing research activities and a growing portfolio of imaging techniques.

KEY PLAYERS:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands).

General Electric Company (U.S.).

Siemens AG (Germany).

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium).

Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.).

