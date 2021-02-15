Immuno-Oncology Market 2026 Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Size and Forecast|Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG

”

The latest report published by QY Research presents a thorough analysis of the global Immuno-Oncology market. The research report evaluates the ever-changing market dynamics that are expected to impact the trajectory of the overall market. Analysts studied the historical achievements of the market and compared it to the current market trends, to chart the trajectory. For a detailed discussion about the global Immuno-Oncology market, analysts have segmented the market on the basis of application, product, and end-users. The research report has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the Immuno-Oncology market ongoing developments.

Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and PESTLE analysis to determine the course key vendors are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also includes an assessment of the financial outlook of these vendors, Immuno-Oncology market growth strategies, and their expansion plans for the forecast period. All of the information present in the research report about the global Immuno-Oncology market has been authenticated by market experts.

Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1598914/global-immuno-oncology-market

Competitive Landscape

In the last chapter, the analysts have studied the competitive landscape present in the global Immuno-Oncology market. The chapter also includes comments and recommendations by market experts to help the readers make the right decisions for their businesses for the forecast period. The chapter on competitive landscape presents a list of achievements made by these companies so far, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations.

Immuno-Oncology Market Leading Players

, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Plc, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck KGaA

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Immuno-Oncology market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Immuno-Oncology Segmentation by Product

, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines, CAR-T Cell Therapy, Others

Immuno-Oncology Segmentation by Application

, Hospitals, Drugstores, Others

Enquire for Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1598914/global-immuno-oncology-market

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Immuno-Oncology market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Immuno-Oncology market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Immuno-Oncology market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Immuno-Oncology market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Immuno-Oncology market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Immuno-Oncology market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

List of Tables

Table 1. Global Market Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) Comparison by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 2. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Region (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 3. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 4. Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 5. Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size Share by Region (2021-2026)

Table 6. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 7. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 8. Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 10. Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Type (2021-2026)

Table 11. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

Table 12. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 13. Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Immuno-Oncology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 15. Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2021-2026)

Table 16. Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue (US$ Million) by Players (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Immuno-Oncology as of 2019)

Table 19. Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Immuno-Oncology Market

Table 20. Global Immuno-Oncology Top Players Headquarters and Area Served

Table 21. Immuno-Oncology Product Solution and Service

Table 22. Global Immuno-Oncology Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 23. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 24. Bristol-Myers Squibb Basic Information List

Table 25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 26. Bristol-Myers Squibb Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 27. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Bristol-Myers Squibb (2015-2020)

Table 28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Developments

Table 29. Merck & Co., Inc. Basic Information List

Table 30. Merck & Co., Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 31. Merck & Co., Inc. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 32. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Merck & Co., Inc. (2015-2020)

Table 33. Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Developments

Table 34. Roche AG Basic Information List

Table 35. Roche AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 36. Roche AG Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 37. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Roche AG (2015-2020)

Table 38. Roche AG Recent Developments

Table 39. AstraZeneca, Plc Basic Information List

Table 40. AstraZeneca, Plc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 41. AstraZeneca, Plc Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 42. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of AstraZeneca, Plc (2015-2020)

Table 43. AstraZeneca, Plc Recent Developments

Table 44. Sanofi S.A. Basic Information List

Table 45. Sanofi S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 46. Sanofi S.A. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 47. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Sanofi S.A. (2015-2020)

Table 48. Sanofi S.A. Recent Developments

Table 49. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Basic Information List

Table 50. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 51. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 52. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals (2015-2020)

Table 53. Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

Table 54. Novartis Basic Information List

Table 55. Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 56. Novartis Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 57. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Novartis (2015-2020)

Table 58. Novartis Recent Developments

Table 59. Gilead Sciences Inc. Basic Information List

Table 60. Gilead Sciences Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 61. Gilead Sciences Inc. Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 62. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Gilead Sciences Inc. (2015-2020)

Table 63. Gilead Sciences Inc. Recent Developments

Table 64. Merck KGaA Basic Information List

Table 65. Merck KGaA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue (US$ Million) Generated in 2019

Table 66. Merck KGaA Immuno-Oncology Products, Services and Solutions

Table 67. Revenue (Million US$) in Immuno-Oncology Business of Merck KGaA (2015-2020)

Table 68. Merck KGaA Recent Developments

Table 69. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) (Million US$)

Table 70. North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 71. North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 72. North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 73. Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 74. Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020)

Table 75. Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 76. China Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 77. China Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 78. China Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 79. Rest of Asia Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 80. Rest of Asia Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 81. Rest of Asia Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 82. Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 83. Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 84. Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 85. Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 86. Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Players (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 87. Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 88. Market Top Trends

Table 89. Key Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 90. Key Challenges

Table 91. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 92. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 93. Key Data Information from Primary Sources List of Figures

Figure 1. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) Status and Outlook (2015-2026)

Figure 2. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Share by Regions: 2020 VS 2026

Figure 3. North America Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 4. Europe Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 5. China Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 6. Rest of Asia Pacific Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 7. Latin America Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 8. Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

Figure 9. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Share by Type in 2020 & 2026

Figure 10. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 11. Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 12. Cancer Vaccines Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 13. CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 14. Others Market Size (US$ Million) YoY Growth (2015-2026)

Figure 15. Global Immuno-Oncology Market Size Share by Application in 2020 & 2026

Figure 16. Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Hospitals (2015-2020)

Figure 17. Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Drugstores (2015-2020)

Figure 18. Immuno-Oncology Market Size (US$ Million) and Growth Rate in Others (2015-2020)

Figure 19. Immuno-Oncology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3): 2015 VS 2019

Figure 20. Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Immuno-Oncology Market Share in 2019

Figure 21. Europe Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 22. China Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 23. Rest of Asia Pacific Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 24. Latin America Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 25. Middle East & Africa Immuno-Oncology Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 26. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 27. Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches for This Report

Figure 28. Data Triangulation

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

”