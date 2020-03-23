Immuno-Oncology Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

In this report, the global Immuno-Oncology market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

market taxonomy, highlighting the various categories covered in the scope of the report. A snippet of key developments in the global immuno-oncology market has been provided, followed by cancer epidemiology data for key regions covered in the report. The next section provides a deep dive into the key market dynamics and presents qualitative insights into the various drivers, challenges, and market trends that are likely to define the global immuno-oncology market in the next few years. The report then jumps into a comprehensive analysis of the global immuno-oncology market in terms of revenue, including Y-o-Y growth projections and absolute dollar opportunity analysis, highlighting key takeaways and performance metrics.

The last section of the report is devoted to showcase the market performance of some of the key players operating in the global immuno-oncology market. The report profiles a few of the leading manufacturers of immunotherapies and presents a detailed analysis of their overall business performance and a comprehensive evaluation of product and business strategies, highlighting some of the recent developments for each player in this market. This section is intended to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the competitive landscape of the global immuno-oncology market, as well as the market share held by some of the major players operating in this market.

Global Immuno-Oncology Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors PD-1 PD-L1 CTLA-4 Immune System Modulators Cancer Vaccines Oncolytic Virus Others (immune cell therapy, etc.)

By Therapeutic Area Melanoma Lung Cancer Blood Cancers Renal Cell Carcinoma Prostate Cancer Bladder Cancer Other Cancers (head and neck cancer, etc.)

By End User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

Exhaustive primary and secondary research forms the core of Persistence Market Research’s tested research methodology for forecasting the global immuno-oncology market performance over the assessed period. Data thus acquired is sliced and diced based on the relevant parameters and further validated using the triangulation method and finally scrutinized using advanced tools to glean pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the global immuno-oncology market. All the insights provided in this report are supported by relevant metrics estimated for the various market segments across the assessed regions. The report is a comprehensive bundle of useful market insights and critical data points pertaining to the global immuno-oncology market and is intended to provide readers with a magnified view of the global immuno-oncology market over the next eight years.

Market Sizing and Forecasting

When developing the market forecast, the first step is to size the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the global immuno-oncology market is anticipated to perform in the future. The analysts have used a bottom-up approach to assess market numbers for each therapy category and counter-validated market estimations by analyzing spending on oncology treatments globally. Also, macro-economic indicators such as healthcare expenditure, epidemiology of cancer, adoption of different types of therapies and a comprehensive assessment of drugs in the pipeline have been considered to forecast market numbers.

Key Metrics

This report on the global immuno-oncology market encapsulates the key metrics that accurately describe the growth trajectory of the global immuno-oncology market over the next eight years. The analysts have used this data to compare market performance across the various segments and regions. Besides estimating the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the global and regional markets, the report also presents an in-depth analysis of the global immuno-oncology market on the basis of parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities likely to emerge in the global immuno-oncology market.

Further, the different market segments have been studied by performing a Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis to understand the relative contribution of individual segments to overall market growth. Another notable feature of this report is an analysis of the revenue forecast of the global immuno-oncology market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. While this is usually overlooked when forecasting the market, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that market players can look to achieve and also to identify potential resources in the global immuno-oncology market. Finally, the importance of dissecting the different market segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global immuno-oncology market cannot be stressed enough; and towards this end, Persistence Market Research has developed a unique market attractiveness index to help market players identify current and future market opportunities.

