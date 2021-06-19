Immunoassay Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2027

The latest Immunoassay market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Immunoassay market.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Immunoassay market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Europe is the one of the largest geographic market and is expected to be the significant revenue contributor in forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced immunoassay in order to increase the efficiency of diagnostics in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rise in the demand for diagnostic tools, stringent regulations pertaining to disease diagnoses, and increase in the investment for research and development in the European countries.

The key players influencing the market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Siemens

bioMérieux SA

BD

Danaher Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Quidel Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Immunoassay Market.

Compare major Immunoassay Market providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Immunoassay Market providers

Profiles of major Immunoassay Market providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Immunoassay Market -intensive vertical sectors

Immunoassay Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

IMMUNOASSAY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Immunoassay Market – By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments Open-Ended Systems Closed-Ended Systems

Software & Services

Global Immunoassay Market – By Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Immunoassay Market – By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Global Immunoassay Market – By End User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Academic Research Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Immunoassay Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Immunoassay Market \ trends and forecast from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Immunoassay \ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Immunoassay Market is provided.

