Immunohistochemistry Market Top Impacting Factors To Growth Of The Industry By 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Immunohistochemistry to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Product, and End User.’ The global Immunohistochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 3,347.57 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,787.45 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Immunohistochemistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global Immunohistochemistry market, based on the application, is segmented into diagnostics and drug testing. In 2018, the diagnostics segment held the largest market share of the Immunohistochemistry market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 because the therapeutic applications enable evaluating the therapeutic techniques based on the immunological results

The market for Immunohistochemistry is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the growing incidence of cancer and chronic diseases across the globe, increasing geriatric population, increasing R&D investments by biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The major players operating in the Immunohistochemistry market include Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Abcam Plc, Agilent Technologies, Bio SB, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signalling Technology, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the Immunohistochemistry market. For instance, in November 2016, Roche has launched the DISCOVERY 5-Plex procedure and reagents for Immunohistochemistry (IHC) research applications.

The global immunohistochemistry market, based on product, has been segmented into antibodies, equipment, reagents, and kits. The antibodies segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the reagent segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, since they form an essential component of any reaction and can be chosen as per the result to be obtained.

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launches agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of immunohistochemistry. For instance, in May 2019, Roche launched the VENTANA pan-TRK (EPR17341) Assay, the first automated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay to detect tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) proteins in cancer.

The report segments the Global Immunohistochemistry Market as follows:

Global Immunohistochemistry market – By End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

