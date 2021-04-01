Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market [2020-2026]

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market: Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology, Profound Medical, InSightec, Shanghai A&S, SonaCare Medical, EDAP TMS, Changjiangyuan Technology Development, Theraclion, Wikkon, Alpinion Medical Systems, Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

Segment Analysis

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segmentation By Product: Ultrasound-Guided, MR-Guided

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segmentation By Application: Female Disease, Male Disease

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Overview

1.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Overview

1.2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ultrasound-Guided

1.2.2 MR-Guided

1.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industry

1.5.1.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Application

4.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Female Disease

4.1.2 Male Disease

4.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Application

4.5.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) by Application

5 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Business

10.1 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

10.1.1 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.1.5 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Recent Development

10.2 Profound Medical

10.2.1 Profound Medical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Profound Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Profound Medical High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.2.5 Profound Medical Recent Development

10.3 InSightec

10.3.1 InSightec Corporation Information

10.3.2 InSightec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 InSightec High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 InSightec High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.3.5 InSightec Recent Development

10.4 Shanghai A&S

10.4.1 Shanghai A&S Corporation Information

10.4.2 Shanghai A&S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Shanghai A&S High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Shanghai A&S High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.4.5 Shanghai A&S Recent Development

10.5 SonaCare Medical

10.5.1 SonaCare Medical Corporation Information

10.5.2 SonaCare Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SonaCare Medical High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SonaCare Medical High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.5.5 SonaCare Medical Recent Development

10.6 EDAP TMS

10.6.1 EDAP TMS Corporation Information

10.6.2 EDAP TMS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 EDAP TMS High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 EDAP TMS High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.6.5 EDAP TMS Recent Development

10.7 Changjiangyuan Technology Development

10.7.1 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Corporation Information

10.7.2 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Changjiangyuan Technology Development High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Changjiangyuan Technology Development High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.7.5 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Recent Development

10.8 Theraclion

10.8.1 Theraclion Corporation Information

10.8.2 Theraclion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Theraclion High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Theraclion High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.8.5 Theraclion Recent Development

10.9 Wikkon

10.9.1 Wikkon Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wikkon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wikkon High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wikkon High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.9.5 Wikkon Recent Development

10.10 Alpinion Medical Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Alpinion Medical Systems High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Alpinion Medical Systems Recent Development

10.11 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

10.11.1 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Products Offered

10.11.5 Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd. Recent Development

11 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

