Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market | Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market: AVINTIV, Kimberly-Clark, AVGOL, First Quality, Toray, PEGAS, Fitesa, Fibertex, Mitsui, Wonderful Nonwovens, Regent Nonwoven Materials, Huifeng Nonwoven, Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven, CHTC Jiahua

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Segmentation By Product: Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics, Hydrophobic Nonwowen Fabric, Soft absorbent Nonwowen Fabric

Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Segmentation By Application: Surgical, N95, Industrial Protective Mask, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Melt-Blown Nonwoven Fabrics

1.3.3 Hydrophobic Nonwowen Fabric

1.3.4 Soft absorbent Nonwowen Fabric

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Surgical

1.4.3 N95

1.4.4 Industrial Protective Mask

1.4.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Industry

1.6.1.1 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Industry Trends

2.4.1 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Challenges

2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics for Mask by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-woven Fabrics for Mask as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AVINTIV

11.1.1 AVINTIV Corporation Information

11.1.2 AVINTIV Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 AVINTIV Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 AVINTIV Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.1.5 AVINTIV SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 AVINTIV Recent Developments

11.2 Kimberly-Clark

11.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Kimberly-Clark Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.2.5 Kimberly-Clark SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments

11.3 AVGOL

11.3.1 AVGOL Corporation Information

11.3.2 AVGOL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 AVGOL Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 AVGOL Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.3.5 AVGOL SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 AVGOL Recent Developments

11.4 First Quality

11.4.1 First Quality Corporation Information

11.4.2 First Quality Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 First Quality Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 First Quality Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.4.5 First Quality SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 First Quality Recent Developments

11.5 Toray

11.5.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.5.2 Toray Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Toray Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Toray Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.5.5 Toray SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Toray Recent Developments

11.6 PEGAS

11.6.1 PEGAS Corporation Information

11.6.2 PEGAS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 PEGAS Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PEGAS Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.6.5 PEGAS SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 PEGAS Recent Developments

11.7 Fitesa

11.7.1 Fitesa Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fitesa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Fitesa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Fitesa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.7.5 Fitesa SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Fitesa Recent Developments

11.8 Fibertex

11.8.1 Fibertex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Fibertex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Fibertex Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Fibertex Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.8.5 Fibertex SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Fibertex Recent Developments

11.9 Mitsui

11.9.1 Mitsui Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mitsui Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Mitsui Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mitsui Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.9.5 Mitsui SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Mitsui Recent Developments

11.10 Wonderful Nonwovens

11.10.1 Wonderful Nonwovens Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wonderful Nonwovens Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Wonderful Nonwovens Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Wonderful Nonwovens Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.10.5 Wonderful Nonwovens SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Wonderful Nonwovens Recent Developments

11.11 Regent Nonwoven Materials

11.11.1 Regent Nonwoven Materials Corporation Information

11.11.2 Regent Nonwoven Materials Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Regent Nonwoven Materials Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Regent Nonwoven Materials Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.11.5 Regent Nonwoven Materials SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Regent Nonwoven Materials Recent Developments

11.12 Huifeng Nonwoven

11.12.1 Huifeng Nonwoven Corporation Information

11.12.2 Huifeng Nonwoven Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.12.3 Huifeng Nonwoven Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Huifeng Nonwoven Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.12.5 Huifeng Nonwoven SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Huifeng Nonwoven Recent Developments

11.13 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

11.13.1 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.13.3 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.13.5 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Recent Developments

11.14 CHTC Jiahua

11.14.1 CHTC Jiahua Corporation Information

11.14.2 CHTC Jiahua Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.14.3 CHTC Jiahua Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 CHTC Jiahua Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Products and Services

11.14.5 CHTC Jiahua SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 CHTC Jiahua Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Channels

12.2.2 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Distributors

12.3 Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Non-woven Fabrics for Mask Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

