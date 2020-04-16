Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Professional Skin Care Market | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Professional Skin Care Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Professional Skin Care Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Professional Skin Care Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Professional Skin Care Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Professional Skin Care Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Professional Skin Care market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Professional Skin Care Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Professional Skin Care Market: Dermalogica, Skinceuticals, Dr. Babor, Maria Galland, Klapp Cosmetics, Carita, Reviderm, La Colline, Sothys, Murad, Thalgo, Comfort Zone, Decleor, Matis, Payot, Guinot, Beauty Hills, Image

Global Professional Skin Care Market Segmentation By Product: Neutral Skin, Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Mixed Skin, Sensitive Skin

Global Professional Skin Care Market Segmentation By Application: Neutral Skin, Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Mixed Skin, Sensitive Skin

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Professional Skin Care Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Professional Skin Care Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Professional Skin Care Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Professional Skin Care Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Professional Skin Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Moisturizers

1.4.3 Cream

1.4.4 Lotion

1.4.5 Powders

1.4.6 Sprays

1.4.7 Masks

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Professional Skin Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Neutral Skin

1.5.3 Dry Skin

1.5.4 Oily Skin

1.5.5 Mixed Skin

1.5.6 Sensitive Skin

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Professional Skin Care Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Professional Skin Care Industry

1.6.1.1 Professional Skin Care Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Professional Skin Care Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Professional Skin Care Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Professional Skin Care Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Professional Skin Care Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Professional Skin Care Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Professional Skin Care Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Professional Skin Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Professional Skin Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Professional Skin Care Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Professional Skin Care Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Professional Skin Care Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Professional Skin Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Professional Skin Care Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Professional Skin Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Professional Skin Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Professional Skin Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Professional Skin Care Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Professional Skin Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Professional Skin Care Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Professional Skin Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Professional Skin Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Professional Skin Care Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Professional Skin Care Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Professional Skin Care Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Professional Skin Care Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Professional Skin Care Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Professional Skin Care Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Professional Skin Care Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Professional Skin Care Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Professional Skin Care Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Professional Skin Care Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Professional Skin Care Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Professional Skin Care Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Professional Skin Care Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Professional Skin Care by Country

6.1.1 North America Professional Skin Care Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Professional Skin Care Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Professional Skin Care by Country

7.1.1 Europe Professional Skin Care Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Professional Skin Care Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Professional Skin Care by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Professional Skin Care Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Professional Skin Care Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Professional Skin Care by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Professional Skin Care Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Professional Skin Care Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Skin Care by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Professional Skin Care Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Skin Care Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Professional Skin Care Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dermalogica

11.1.1 Dermalogica Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dermalogica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Dermalogica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Dermalogica Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.1.5 Dermalogica Recent Development

11.2 Skinceuticals

11.2.1 Skinceuticals Corporation Information

11.2.2 Skinceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Skinceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Skinceuticals Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.2.5 Skinceuticals Recent Development

11.3 Dr. Babor

11.3.1 Dr. Babor Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dr. Babor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Dr. Babor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dr. Babor Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.3.5 Dr. Babor Recent Development

11.4 Maria Galland

11.4.1 Maria Galland Corporation Information

11.4.2 Maria Galland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Maria Galland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Maria Galland Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.4.5 Maria Galland Recent Development

11.5 Klapp Cosmetics

11.5.1 Klapp Cosmetics Corporation Information

11.5.2 Klapp Cosmetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Klapp Cosmetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Klapp Cosmetics Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.5.5 Klapp Cosmetics Recent Development

11.6 Carita

11.6.1 Carita Corporation Information

11.6.2 Carita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Carita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Carita Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.6.5 Carita Recent Development

11.7 Reviderm

11.7.1 Reviderm Corporation Information

11.7.2 Reviderm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Reviderm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Reviderm Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.7.5 Reviderm Recent Development

11.8 La Colline

11.8.1 La Colline Corporation Information

11.8.2 La Colline Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 La Colline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 La Colline Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.8.5 La Colline Recent Development

11.9 Sothys

11.9.1 Sothys Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sothys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Sothys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sothys Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.9.5 Sothys Recent Development

11.10 Murad

11.10.1 Murad Corporation Information

11.10.2 Murad Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Murad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Murad Professional Skin Care Products Offered

11.10.5 Murad Recent Development

11.12 Comfort Zone

11.12.1 Comfort Zone Corporation Information

11.12.2 Comfort Zone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Comfort Zone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Comfort Zone Products Offered

11.12.5 Comfort Zone Recent Development

11.13 Decleor

11.13.1 Decleor Corporation Information

11.13.2 Decleor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Decleor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Decleor Products Offered

11.13.5 Decleor Recent Development

11.14 Matis

11.14.1 Matis Corporation Information

11.14.2 Matis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Matis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Matis Products Offered

11.14.5 Matis Recent Development

11.15 Payot

11.15.1 Payot Corporation Information

11.15.2 Payot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Payot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Payot Products Offered

11.15.5 Payot Recent Development

11.16 Guinot

11.16.1 Guinot Corporation Information

11.16.2 Guinot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Guinot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Guinot Products Offered

11.16.5 Guinot Recent Development

11.17 Beauty Hills

11.17.1 Beauty Hills Corporation Information

11.17.2 Beauty Hills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Beauty Hills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Beauty Hills Products Offered

11.17.5 Beauty Hills Recent Development

11.18 Image

11.18.1 Image Corporation Information

11.18.2 Image Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Image Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Image Products Offered

11.18.5 Image Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Professional Skin Care Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Professional Skin Care Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Professional Skin Care Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Professional Skin Care Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Professional Skin Care Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Professional Skin Care Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

