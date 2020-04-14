Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Solar Power LED Street Light Market | Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Solar Power LED Street Light Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Power LED Street Light Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Solar Power LED Street Light Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solar Power LED Street Light market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solar Power LED Street Light market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solar Power LED Street Light market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Solar Power LED Street Light market include _Philips, Leadsun, Cree, King-sun, LEOTEK, Hubbell, Solar Street Lights USA, SEPCO, Jiawei, Yingli Solar, SOKOYO, Acuity Brands, LSI Industries Inc, GE Lighting, Eaton Cooper, Osram, Revolution Lighting, Excellence Optoelectronics

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Solar Power LED Street Light industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solar Power LED Street Light manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solar Power LED Street Light industry.

Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Segment By Type:

Solar Street Lighting, LED Street Lighting

Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Segment By Applications:

Municipal Infrastructure, Residential, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Solar Power LED Street Light Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Solar Power LED Street Light market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Solar Power LED Street Light market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Solar Power LED Street Light Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Solar Street Lighting

1.3.3 LED Street Lighting

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Municipal Infrastructure

1.4.3 Residential

1.4.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Solar Power LED Street Light Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Solar Power LED Street Light Industry

1.6.1.1 Solar Power LED Street Light Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Solar Power LED Street Light Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Solar Power LED Street Light Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Solar Power LED Street Light Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Solar Power LED Street Light Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solar Power LED Street Light Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Solar Power LED Street Light Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solar Power LED Street Light as of 2019)

3.4 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Solar Power LED Street Light Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solar Power LED Street Light Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Solar Power LED Street Light Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Solar Power LED Street Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Solar Power LED Street Light Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Solar Power LED Street Light Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Solar Power LED Street Light Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.1.2 Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Philips Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.1.5 Philips SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Philips Recent Developments

8.2 Leadsun

8.2.1 Leadsun Corporation Information

8.2.2 Leadsun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Leadsun Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.2.5 Leadsun SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Leadsun Recent Developments

8.3 Cree

8.3.1 Cree Corporation Information

8.3.2 Cree Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Cree Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.3.5 Cree SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Cree Recent Developments

8.4 King-sun

8.4.1 King-sun Corporation Information

8.4.2 King-sun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 King-sun Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.4.5 King-sun SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 King-sun Recent Developments

8.5 LEOTEK

8.5.1 LEOTEK Corporation Information

8.5.2 LEOTEK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 LEOTEK Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.5.5 LEOTEK SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 LEOTEK Recent Developments

8.6 Hubbell

8.6.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hubbell Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Hubbell Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.6.5 Hubbell SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hubbell Recent Developments

8.7 Solar Street Lights USA

8.7.1 Solar Street Lights USA Corporation Information

8.7.2 Solar Street Lights USA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Solar Street Lights USA Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.7.5 Solar Street Lights USA SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Solar Street Lights USA Recent Developments

8.8 SEPCO

8.8.1 SEPCO Corporation Information

8.8.2 SEPCO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 SEPCO Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.8.5 SEPCO SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SEPCO Recent Developments

8.9 Jiawei

8.9.1 Jiawei Corporation Information

8.9.2 Jiawei Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Jiawei Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.9.5 Jiawei SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Jiawei Recent Developments

8.10 Yingli Solar

8.10.1 Yingli Solar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Yingli Solar Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Yingli Solar Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.10.5 Yingli Solar SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Yingli Solar Recent Developments

8.11 SOKOYO

8.11.1 SOKOYO Corporation Information

8.11.2 SOKOYO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 SOKOYO Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.11.5 SOKOYO SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 SOKOYO Recent Developments

8.12 Acuity Brands

8.12.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

8.12.2 Acuity Brands Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Acuity Brands Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.12.5 Acuity Brands SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Acuity Brands Recent Developments

8.13 LSI Industries Inc

8.13.1 LSI Industries Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 LSI Industries Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 LSI Industries Inc Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.13.5 LSI Industries Inc SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 LSI Industries Inc Recent Developments

8.14 GE Lighting

8.14.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

8.14.2 GE Lighting Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 GE Lighting Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.14.5 GE Lighting SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 GE Lighting Recent Developments

8.15 Eaton Cooper

8.15.1 Eaton Cooper Corporation Information

8.15.2 Eaton Cooper Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Eaton Cooper Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.15.5 Eaton Cooper SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Eaton Cooper Recent Developments

8.16 Osram

8.16.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.16.2 Osram Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Osram Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.16.5 Osram SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Osram Recent Developments

8.17 Revolution Lighting

8.17.1 Revolution Lighting Corporation Information

8.17.2 Revolution Lighting Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Revolution Lighting Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.17.5 Revolution Lighting SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Revolution Lighting Recent Developments

8.18 Excellence Optoelectronics

8.18.1 Excellence Optoelectronics Corporation Information

8.18.2 Excellence Optoelectronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Excellence Optoelectronics Solar Power LED Street Light Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Solar Power LED Street Light Products and Services

8.18.5 Excellence Optoelectronics SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Excellence Optoelectronics Recent Developments

9 Solar Power LED Street Light Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Solar Power LED Street Light Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Solar Power LED Street Light Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solar Power LED Street Light Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solar Power LED Street Light Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solar Power LED Street Light Distributors

11.3 Solar Power LED Street Light Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

