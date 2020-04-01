Impact of Existing and Emerging Smoke Detector Market Trends And Forecast 2019-2027

The report titled Global Smoke Detector Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Smoke Detector market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Smoke Detector market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Smoke Detector market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Smoke Detector Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Manufacturers in the smoke detectors market are leveraging introduction of innovative products that allow accurate and early detection of fire. Incorporation of ionization alarms and Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) in smoke detectors in trending in the market.

Key manufacturers in the smoke detector market include Honeywell International, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Tyco, Hochiki Corporation, Robert Bosch, Nest labs, NEC Corporation, Johnson Control, Schneider Electric and Others.

Honeywell International released wireless two-in-one smoke and carbon monoxide detector for homes with a central station monitoring system in March 2017. The product is easy for dealers to install and homeowners to manage. The company also launched intelligent VESDA-E advanced smoke detection technology with NOTIFIER and Gamewell-FCI commercial building fire system in September 2018.

Edwards’ new multi-criteria smoke detector for which the manufacturer has received certification to the UL standard for its Fire Alarm Systems UL 268, 7th edition which is set to take effect in May 2020.

A new study carried out by U.S. researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus finds that a smoke alarm with mother’s voice would wake children more quickly as compared to alarms that emit high-pitched tones.

Smoke Detector Market – Regional Outlook

The smoke detector market is expected to witness a steady outlook at the global stage. North America and Europe remain the lucrative markets for smoke detector on the back of stringent regulatory standards that mandate installation of smoke detectors in residential, commercial as well as public infrastructures.

A developing region such as APEJ is expected to witness increasing demand for smoke detectors in the future. Countries like India and China will hold a larger share of the regional revenues owing to the presence of a number of local smoke detector manufacturers.

Smoke Detector Market Segmentation

By Type Ionization Photoelectric Projected Beam Aspirating Video

By Mechanism Type Battery Powered Hardwired With Battery Backup Hardwired Without Battery Backup

By Application Residential Industrial



