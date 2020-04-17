In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market | Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Growth Analysis 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market: CATL, Samsung SDI, Hitachi Chemical, Nippon Carbon, Sumitomo Metal, ECOPRO, Toda Kogyo, Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Toray, Celgard, UBE, Mitsubishi Chemical, UBE Industries, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals, Soulbrain, Jiangxi Zichen, Shenzhen Beiterui, Shanshan Tech, Tianjin Bamo, Beijing Dangsheng Tech, Xiamen Tungsten, Tianjin Bamo

Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Segmentation By Product: Cathode Material, Anode Material, Electrolyte, Separator

Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Segmentation By Application: BEV, HEV, Aerospace and Defense, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cathode Material

1.4.3 Anode Material

1.4.4 Electrolyte

1.4.5 Separator

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 BEV

1.5.3 HEV

1.5.4 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Industry

1.6.1.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by End User (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size by End User (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by End User (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by End User (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Price by End User (2015-2020)

5.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by End User (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast by End User (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast by End User (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Price Forecast by End User (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material by Country

6.1.1 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material by Country

7.1.1 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by End User

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Facts & Figures by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 CATL

11.1.1 CATL Corporation Information

11.1.2 CATL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 CATL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 CATL Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.1.5 CATL Recent Development

11.2 Samsung SDI

11.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

11.2.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Samsung SDI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Samsung SDI Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

11.3 Hitachi Chemical

11.3.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hitachi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Hitachi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.3.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

11.4 Nippon Carbon

11.4.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nippon Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Nippon Carbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Nippon Carbon Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.4.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development

11.5 Sumitomo Metal

11.5.1 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Sumitomo Metal Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.5.5 Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

11.6 ECOPRO

11.6.1 ECOPRO Corporation Information

11.6.2 ECOPRO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 ECOPRO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ECOPRO Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.6.5 ECOPRO Recent Development

11.7 Toda Kogyo

11.7.1 Toda Kogyo Corporation Information

11.7.2 Toda Kogyo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Toda Kogyo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Toda Kogyo Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.7.5 Toda Kogyo Recent Development

11.8 Asahi Kasei

11.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

11.8.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Asahi Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Asahi Kasei Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.8.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

11.9 SK Innovation

11.9.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

11.9.2 SK Innovation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 SK Innovation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 SK Innovation Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.9.5 SK Innovation Recent Development

11.10 Toray

11.10.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.10.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Toray Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Products Offered

11.10.5 Toray Recent Development

11.12 UBE

11.12.1 UBE Corporation Information

11.12.2 UBE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 UBE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 UBE Products Offered

11.12.5 UBE Recent Development

11.13 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.13.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

11.13.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

11.14 UBE Industries

11.14.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information

11.14.2 UBE Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 UBE Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 UBE Industries Products Offered

11.14.5 UBE Industries Recent Development

11.15 LG Chem

11.15.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

11.15.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 LG Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 LG Chem Products Offered

11.15.5 LG Chem Recent Development

11.16 Mitsui Chemicals

11.16.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

11.16.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Mitsui Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Mitsui Chemicals Products Offered

11.16.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

11.17 Soulbrain

11.17.1 Soulbrain Corporation Information

11.17.2 Soulbrain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Soulbrain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Soulbrain Products Offered

11.17.5 Soulbrain Recent Development

11.18 Jiangxi Zichen

11.18.1 Jiangxi Zichen Corporation Information

11.18.2 Jiangxi Zichen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Jiangxi Zichen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Jiangxi Zichen Products Offered

11.18.5 Jiangxi Zichen Recent Development

11.19 Shenzhen Beiterui

11.19.1 Shenzhen Beiterui Corporation Information

11.19.2 Shenzhen Beiterui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Shenzhen Beiterui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Shenzhen Beiterui Products Offered

11.19.5 Shenzhen Beiterui Recent Development

11.20 Shanshan Tech

11.20.1 Shanshan Tech Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shanshan Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Shanshan Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Shanshan Tech Products Offered

11.20.5 Shanshan Tech Recent Development

11.22 Beijing Dangsheng Tech

11.22.1 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Corporation Information

11.22.2 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Products Offered

11.22.5 Beijing Dangsheng Tech Recent Development

11.23 Xiamen Tungsten

11.23.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Information

11.23.2 Xiamen Tungsten Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Xiamen Tungsten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Xiamen Tungsten Products Offered

11.23.5 Xiamen Tungsten Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Lithium-ion Power Battery Material Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

