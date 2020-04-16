In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market | Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market: K2, Scarpa, Tecnica, Atomic, Salomon, Scott, Fischer, Diabello, La Sportiva, Lange, Rossignol, Dynafit, Ski Trab, G3, Marker, Fritschi, Plum, ATK, Black Crows, Hagan, Movement, Blizzard, Wedze, Dynastar, Völkl, DPS, Elan, Black Diamond, Kästle, ZAG, Camp, Deuter, Osprey, Ortovox, Ferrino, Salewa, Uvex, Alpina, Petzl, Pret, Mammut, Casca, Martini, Karpos, Montura, Sportful, Vaude, Arcteryx, The North Face, Millet

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Segmentation By Product: The Allrounder, The Uphill Ski Tourer, The Freeride Tourer, The Racer

Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Segmentation By Application: The Allrounder, The Uphill Ski Tourer, The Freeride Tourer, The Racer

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Ski Touring Boots

1.4.3 Ski Touring Bindings

1.4.4 Ski Touring Skis

1.4.5 Ski Touring Backpacks

1.4.6 Ski Touring Helmets

1.4.7 Ski Touring Apparel

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 The Allrounder

1.5.3 The Uphill Ski Tourer

1.5.4 The Freeride Tourer

1.5.5 The Racer

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Industry

1.6.1.1 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Revenue in 2019

3.3 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 Key Players Profiles

8.1 K2

8.1.1 K2 Company Details

8.1.2 K2 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 K2 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.1.4 K2 Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020))

8.1.5 K2 Recent Development

8.2 Scarpa

8.2.1 Scarpa Company Details

8.2.2 Scarpa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Scarpa Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.2.4 Scarpa Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.2.5 Scarpa Recent Development

8.3 Tecnica

8.3.1 Tecnica Company Details

8.3.2 Tecnica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Tecnica Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.3.4 Tecnica Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.3.5 Tecnica Recent Development

8.4 Atomic

8.4.1 Atomic Company Details

8.4.2 Atomic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Atomic Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.4.4 Atomic Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.4.5 Atomic Recent Development

8.5 Salomon

8.5.1 Salomon Company Details

8.5.2 Salomon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Salomon Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.5.4 Salomon Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.5.5 Salomon Recent Development

8.6 Scott

8.6.1 Scott Company Details

8.6.2 Scott Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Scott Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.6.4 Scott Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.6.5 Scott Recent Development

8.7 Fischer

8.7.1 Fischer Company Details

8.7.2 Fischer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Fischer Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.7.4 Fischer Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.7.5 Fischer Recent Development

8.8 Diabello

8.8.1 Diabello Company Details

8.8.2 Diabello Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Diabello Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.8.4 Diabello Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.8.5 Diabello Recent Development

8.9 La Sportiva

8.9.1 La Sportiva Company Details

8.9.2 La Sportiva Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 La Sportiva Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.9.4 La Sportiva Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.9.5 La Sportiva Recent Development

8.10 Lange

8.10.1 Lange Company Details

8.10.2 Lange Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Lange Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

8.10.4 Lange Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

8.10.5 Lange Recent Development

8.11 Rossignol

10.11.1 Rossignol Company Details

10.11.2 Rossignol Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Rossignol Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.11.4 Rossignol Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Rossignol Recent Development

8.12 Dynafit

10.12.1 Dynafit Company Details

10.12.2 Dynafit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dynafit Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.12.4 Dynafit Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Dynafit Recent Development

8.13 Ski Trab

10.13.1 Ski Trab Company Details

10.13.2 Ski Trab Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Ski Trab Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.13.4 Ski Trab Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Ski Trab Recent Development

8.14 G3

10.14.1 G3 Company Details

10.14.2 G3 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 G3 Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.14.4 G3 Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 G3 Recent Development

8.15 Marker

10.15.1 Marker Company Details

10.15.2 Marker Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Marker Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.15.4 Marker Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Marker Recent Development

8.16 Fritschi

10.16.1 Fritschi Company Details

10.16.2 Fritschi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Fritschi Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.16.4 Fritschi Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Fritschi Recent Development

8.17 Plum

10.17.1 Plum Company Details

10.17.2 Plum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Plum Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.17.4 Plum Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Plum Recent Development

8.18 ATK

10.18.1 ATK Company Details

10.18.2 ATK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 ATK Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.18.4 ATK Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 ATK Recent Development

8.19 Black Crows

10.19.1 Black Crows Company Details

10.19.2 Black Crows Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Black Crows Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.19.4 Black Crows Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Black Crows Recent Development

8.20 Hagan

10.20.1 Hagan Company Details

10.20.2 Hagan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Hagan Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.20.4 Hagan Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hagan Recent Development

8.21 Movement

10.21.1 Movement Company Details

10.21.2 Movement Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Movement Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.21.4 Movement Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Movement Recent Development

8.22 Blizzard

10.22.1 Blizzard Company Details

10.22.2 Blizzard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Blizzard Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.22.4 Blizzard Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Blizzard Recent Development

8.23 Wedze

10.23.1 Wedze Company Details

10.23.2 Wedze Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Wedze Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.23.4 Wedze Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Wedze Recent Development

8.24 Dynastar

10.24.1 Dynastar Company Details

10.24.2 Dynastar Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Dynastar Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.24.4 Dynastar Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Dynastar Recent Development

8.25 Völkl

10.25.1 Völkl Company Details

10.25.2 Völkl Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 Völkl Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.25.4 Völkl Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Völkl Recent Development

8.26 DPS

10.26.1 DPS Company Details

10.26.2 DPS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 DPS Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.26.4 DPS Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 DPS Recent Development

8.27 Elan

10.27.1 Elan Company Details

10.27.2 Elan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Elan Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.27.4 Elan Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Elan Recent Development

8.28 Black Diamond

10.28.1 Black Diamond Company Details

10.28.2 Black Diamond Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Black Diamond Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.28.4 Black Diamond Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Black Diamond Recent Development

8.29 Kästle

10.29.1 Kästle Company Details

10.29.2 Kästle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Kästle Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.29.4 Kästle Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Kästle Recent Development

8.30 ZAG

10.30.1 ZAG Company Details

10.30.2 ZAG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.30.3 ZAG Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.30.4 ZAG Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 ZAG Recent Development

8.31 Camp

10.31.1 Camp Company Details

10.31.2 Camp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.31.3 Camp Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.31.4 Camp Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.31.5 Camp Recent Development

8.32 Deuter

10.32.1 Deuter Company Details

10.32.2 Deuter Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.32.3 Deuter Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.32.4 Deuter Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.32.5 Deuter Recent Development

8.33 Osprey

10.33.1 Osprey Company Details

10.33.2 Osprey Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.33.3 Osprey Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.33.4 Osprey Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.33.5 Osprey Recent Development

8.34 Ortovox

10.34.1 Ortovox Company Details

10.34.2 Ortovox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.34.3 Ortovox Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.34.4 Ortovox Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.34.5 Ortovox Recent Development

8.35 Ferrino

10.35.1 Ferrino Company Details

10.35.2 Ferrino Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.35.3 Ferrino Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.35.4 Ferrino Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.35.5 Ferrino Recent Development

8.36 Salewa

10.36.1 Salewa Company Details

10.36.2 Salewa Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.36.3 Salewa Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.36.4 Salewa Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.36.5 Salewa Recent Development

8.37 Uvex

10.37.1 Uvex Company Details

10.37.2 Uvex Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.37.3 Uvex Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.37.4 Uvex Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.37.5 Uvex Recent Development

8.38 Alpina

10.38.1 Alpina Company Details

10.38.2 Alpina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.38.3 Alpina Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.38.4 Alpina Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.38.5 Alpina Recent Development

8.39 Petzl

10.39.1 Petzl Company Details

10.39.2 Petzl Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.39.3 Petzl Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.39.4 Petzl Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.39.5 Petzl Recent Development

8.40 Pret

10.40.1 Pret Company Details

10.40.2 Pret Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.40.3 Pret Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Introduction

10.40.4 Pret Revenue in Ski Touring Equipment and Apparel Business (2015-2020)

10.40.5 Pret Recent Development

8.41 Mammut

8.42 Casca

8.43 Martini

8.44 Karpos

8.45 Montura

8.46 Sportful

8.47 Vaude

8.48 Arcteryx

8.49 The North Face

8.50 Millet

9 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Disclaimer

10.3 Author Details

