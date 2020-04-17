In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the TIG Welding Torch Market | Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the TIG Welding Torch Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the TIG Welding Torch Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for TIG Welding Torch Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global TIG Welding Torch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global TIG Welding Torch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global TIG Welding Torch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global TIG Welding Torch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global TIG Welding Torch market include _Tokin Corporation, SKS Welding systems, The Lincoln Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc., EWM AG, Parweld Ltd, Panasonic Welding, Fronius International GmbH, Miller Electric, TBi Industries GmbH, Uniarc Limited, DINSE Inc, Sumig USA Corporation, Tregaskiss, Bernard, Tweco (ESAB), etc.

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global TIG Welding Torch industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the TIG Welding Torch manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall TIG Welding Torch industry.

Global TIG Welding Torch Market Segment By Type:

Water Cooled, Air Cooled

Global TIG Welding Torch Market Segment By Applications:

Automotive and Transportation, General Fabrication, Shipyards, Other

Critical questions addressed by the TIG Welding Torch Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global TIG Welding Torch market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global TIG Welding Torch market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

TIG Welding Torch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of TIG Welding Torch

1.2 TIG Welding Torch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Water Cooled

1.2.3 Air Cooled

1.3 TIG Welding Torch Segment by Application

1.3.1 TIG Welding Torch Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.3 General Fabrication

1.3.4 Shipyards

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global TIG Welding Torch Market by Region

1.4.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global TIG Welding Torch Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global TIG Welding Torch Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers TIG Welding Torch Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 TIG Welding Torch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 TIG Welding Torch Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of TIG Welding Torch Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America TIG Welding Torch Production

3.4.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe TIG Welding Torch Production

3.5.1 Europe TIG Welding Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China TIG Welding Torch Production

3.6.1 China TIG Welding Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan TIG Welding Torch Production

3.7.1 Japan TIG Welding Torch Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America TIG Welding Torch Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global TIG Welding Torch Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global TIG Welding Torch Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global TIG Welding Torch Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global TIG Welding Torch Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in TIG Welding Torch Business

7.1 Tokin Corporation

7.1.1 Tokin Corporation TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Tokin Corporation TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SKS Welding systems

7.2.1 SKS Welding systems TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SKS Welding systems TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The Lincoln Electric Company

7.3.1 The Lincoln Electric Company TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The Lincoln Electric Company TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

7.4.1 Illinois Tool Works Inc. TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Illinois Tool Works Inc. TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc.

7.5.1 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc. TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 EWM AG

7.6.1 EWM AG TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 EWM AG TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Parweld Ltd

7.7.1 Parweld Ltd TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Parweld Ltd TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Panasonic Welding

7.8.1 Panasonic Welding TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Panasonic Welding TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fronius International GmbH

7.9.1 Fronius International GmbH TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fronius International GmbH TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Miller Electric

7.10.1 Miller Electric TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Miller Electric TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 TBi Industries GmbH

7.11.1 Miller Electric TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Miller Electric TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Uniarc Limited

7.12.1 TBi Industries GmbH TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 TBi Industries GmbH TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 DINSE Inc

7.13.1 Uniarc Limited TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Uniarc Limited TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Sumig USA Corporation

7.14.1 DINSE Inc TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 DINSE Inc TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Tregaskiss

7.15.1 Sumig USA Corporation TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Sumig USA Corporation TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Bernard

7.16.1 Tregaskiss TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Tregaskiss TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Tweco (ESAB)

7.17.1 Bernard TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Bernard TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Tweco (ESAB) TIG Welding Torch Production Sites and Area Served

.2 TIG Welding Torch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Tweco (ESAB) TIG Welding Torch Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 TIG Welding Torch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 TIG Welding Torch Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of TIG Welding Torch

8.4 TIG Welding Torch Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 TIG Welding Torch Distributors List

9.3 TIG Welding Torch Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of TIG Welding Torch (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of TIG Welding Torch (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of TIG Welding Torch (2021-2026)

11.4 Global TIG Welding Torch Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America TIG Welding Torch Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe TIG Welding Torch Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China TIG Welding Torch Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan TIG Welding Torch Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of TIG Welding Torch

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of TIG Welding Torch by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of TIG Welding Torch by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of TIG Welding Torch by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of TIG Welding Torch 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of TIG Welding Torch by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of TIG Welding Torch by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of TIG Welding Torch by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of TIG Welding Torch by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

