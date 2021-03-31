In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Set For Rapid Industry Growth, To Reach Around US$ 7.30 Billion By 2025 with a CAGR of +16%

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “In-flight Wi-Fi Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global in-flight Wi-Fi market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$7.30 Bn by 2025.

The In-Flight Wi-Fi Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the automotive industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

The growth of market for in-flight Wi-Fi is highly influenced by the remarkable growth in air travel across the globe. The growth in air travel has increased significantly over the years due to increase in disposable income among the middle class society and upper middle class society worldwide.

Some of the Prominent Players Operating in In-Flight Wi-Fi Market are: Echostar Corporation, GOGO Inc., Honeywell international Inc., Kymeta corporation, Panasonic avionics corporation, Thales group, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Viasat, Inc., SITA and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. among others.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest in-flight Wi-Fi market share.

Based on the type, the services segment is projected to dominate the in-flight Wi-Fi market.

Narrow body aircraft led the in-flight Wi-Fi market by aircraft type in 2017.

Air to Ground technology dominated the market by technology.

The report on the area of In-Flight Wi-Fi by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the In-Flight Wi-Fi Market.

The global market for In – Flight Wi-Fi market exhibit high growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes growth in population travelling by air along with increased implementation of connectivity technologies with operational benefits. Also, rising trend of in-flight retails is expected to significantly drive the in-flight Wi-Fi market. However, the high cost of implementation, upgrade and maintenance of satellite may adversely impact the growth of the market in coming years. Despite the factors restraining the market growth, the rising demand for connectivity in rapidly developing economies of APAC is projected to generate optimal growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

