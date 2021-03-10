In-line UV-Vis Spectroscopy Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global In-line UV-Vis spectroscopy market size was estimated at 252.78 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. Process monitoring is considered as a time-consuming step, in off-line measurements. Moreover, single measurement can be performed at a time and color quality remains unknown between the sampling points with conventional methods. These challenges are effectively addressed by in-line measurements as it provides immediate intervention in case of any color variation and provides results in real-time, thereby driving adoption of this process.

Growing demand for robust technologies in highly regulated industries, such as pharmaceuticals and foods & beverages, for effective sample compound testing is anticipated to boost usage of this form of UV-Vis spectroscopy. Furthermore, well-established global end-users in the pharmaceuticals, and food industry demand higher standards from manufacturers.

Success of this technology depends on the in-depth knowledge of the link between optical instrumentation design and its effect on data quality. Initiatives undertaken to derive information about instrumentation design effects on the performance of a prediction model is anticipated to propel research in this technology.

The companies are engaged in mapping the end-user requirements in order to establish a proper product designing protocols, thereby boosting technological advancements. Also, research studies are conducted to assess the potential of these methods as fast-working process analytical technology in early phase drug development. Thus, the fast growth of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to greatly impact this market.

Companies like Ocean Optics are engaged in offering a full menu of spectrometers for food and beverage processing, authentication, and packaging. Furthermore, companies are showcasing their instruments for analysis of food coloring agents. This drives emerging players striving for substantial market share to adopt innovative techniques and capitalize on the untapped avenues.

The current market penetration of this technique is low. However, the potential of in-line monitoring continues to expand owing to its time-associated advantages over the conventional off-line method. The manufacturers and other key stakeholders in the market are collaborating to explore the potential of in-line spectroscopic methods across various fields, thereby accelerating innovations in the in-line UV-Vis spectroscopy market.

Application Insights of In-line UV-Vis Spectroscopy Market

In-line UV-Vis spectrometers have been employed for applications in food, paint, polymer, plastic, pharmaceutical, bioprocess, fermentation, and other industries. Development of novel UV/Vis sample presentation options and instruments have aided in the inception of novel possibilities for process control of fermentation and bioprocess monitoring. Other applications include measurement of phenolic composition during winemaking, analyze concentration of materials for proper crystallization of biopharmaceuticals, quantitative determination of xylose and other sugars during fermentation.

Currently, most available in-line spectroscopy methods are based on color measurement and chemical concentration monitoring to assess product quality. These two parameters offer relevant information on product quality and are, therefore, expected to be used as principles in various upcoming product models.

In 2018, thickness measurement was estimated to account for the lowest revenue share. This is due to the low penetration of in-line thickness measurements across various industries coupled with fewer suppliers in this segment. Relatively high adoption of off-line measurements to measure the thickness of film or a layer during the production process of automobile headlights, glasses, plastics, and computer displays has hampered the revenue growth for in-line thickness measurement.

End-use Insights

End-users from multiple industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceutical, play a crucial role in reshaping the market by expanding the use of spectroscopy for monitoring their processes. For example, in-line inspection systems manufactured by Advanced Vision Technology Ltd are used in major packaging and label converters for improvement of product quality and efficiency of their workflow.

X-Rite, an American company owned by Danaher Corporation is also involved in serving the packaging and label converters that are served by Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. On the other hand, Color Consult ‘Spectrophotometer, color measurement company based in Netherlands provides products for analysis in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

In 2018, high adoption of in-line UV-Vis spectroscopy in chemicals and painting & coating industry led to the dominance of segment with respect to revenue share. The presence of companies, such as Kemtrak AB, that offer instantaneous in-line measurement of liquid and gas concentrations in the chemical industry has contributed to the large revenue share of this segment.

Regional Insights of In-line UV-Vis Spectroscopy Market

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and the region is expected to maintain this rank during the forecast period. This can be attributed to local presence of key players providing equipment based on this principle, technological advancements in instrumentation, and increased need for food analysis that involves wide usage of these devices.

Furthermore, organizations such as National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) aid in product adoption by providing the standard protocols, For instance, National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program was arranged to provide several requirements for the NIST Traceable Reference Materials used in spectroscopy. Moreover, the NIST Traceable Reference Materials (NTRM) program focuses on addressing the rising demand for reference materials that comply with regulatory guidelines.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is expected to serve as the lucrative source of revenue in the coming years. Fast – growing painting and pharmaceutical industry in Asian countries like China and India are expected to increase the use of these products in the region. Furthermore, rising concerns about food safety & environmental pollution, increasing R&D activities across multiple industries, and entry of key market players in this region is also fueling revenue in Asia Pacific Market.

Market Share Insights of In-line UV-Vis Spectroscopy Market

Key product developers are collaborating with researchers for large-scale investigations to monitor and determine the potential these devices across a wide range of end applications. Some key players include X-Rite, ColVisTec AG Inc.; Hunter Associates Laboratory, Inc.; Applied Analytics, Inc.; AMETEK, Inc.; Guided Wave, Inc.; Kemtrak AB; Endress+Hauser Management AG; Color Consult; Equitech Int’l Corporation; Uniqsis Ltd; and Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. These players are investing in the development of novel products, considering this market as an emerging source of revenue.

For example, in April 2019, Uniqsis demonstrated its Flow-UV in-line UV-Visible spectrometer for monitoring nanoparticle distribution, real-time dispersion, and agglomeration experiments. Innovations in product designing for improved functioning of in-line UV-Visible spectroscopy are expected to boost the adoption rate in the market.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global In-line UV-Vis spectroscopy market report on the basis of application, end-use, and regional:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Color Measurement

Chemical Concentration

Turbidity & Haze Measurement

Thickness Measurement

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Plastics Market

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry

Painting & Coating Industry

Others

