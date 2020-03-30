In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market 2016: Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2023

In-vitro Toxicology Testing is the scientific analysis of the effects of toxic chemical substances on mammalian cells or cultured bacteria. In vitro (which means in glass) testing methods are used mainly to identify potentially harmful chemicals and/or to confirm the dearth of certain toxic properties in the early stages of the development of potentially useful new products such as agricultural chemicals, therapeutic drugs, and food additives. The In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market was valued at USAD XXX Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USAD XXX Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2021.

Other uses of In vitro toxicity testing include confirming the lack of toxicity, providing useful data information to elucidate toxicity generation and its mechanism and allows to save the time by clearing toxicological elements in the early phase of drug discovery process. In vitro toxicity testing allows for potential optimization of the concentration ranges in respect to toxic doses.



Market Dynamics

Cosmetics industry is gaining prevalence but a major part of the industry involves testing cosmetics in vivo. But with increasing awareness about animal rights and government support like the amendment of the European Union’s Cosmetic Directive, animal testing has been banned. This is the major driver of the global in vitro toxicology testing market. Apart from this increasing R&D in this technology, technological advances. Increased funds form the government are other factors driving this industry.

However, the strict regulatory framework and rules, dearth of skilled professionals in the field of invitro toxicology testing, inability to establish the minute intricacies of in vivo through invitro, dearth of in vitro models to identify certain anomalies and endpoints are a major hinderance to the growth of this industry.

Market Segmentation

The In-vitro Toxicology Testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, product, method, application, dose, end users and geography.

The detailed segmentation of the global market is given below:

On the basis of Type

ADME (pharmacokinetics)

Toxic Substance

Dose

On the basis of Technology

High Throughput Technology

Molecular Imaging

Cell Culture Technology

Toxicogenomic

Proteomics

Omics Technology

Metabolomics

Among these the Toxicogenomic segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the global market.

On the basis of Product

Assay

A Cell Based ELISA and Western Blots

Enzyme Toxicity Assay

Receptor Binding Assay

Bacterial Toxicity Assay

Tissue Culture Assay

Lab Ware

Reagents

Services

Among these cell based assays is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as it is has become an essential in the drug discovery process mainly through High throughput screening.

On the basis of Method

Biochemical

In Silico Methods

Ex Vivo Model

Among these the Ex Vivo Model is expected to show the highest growth owing to its increased adoption in cosmetics industry as an alternative to testing of cosmetics and household products on animals.

On the basis of Application

Systemic Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Skin Sensitization and Irritation

Dermal Toxicity

Organ Toxicity

Neurotoxicity

Ocular Toxicity

On the basis of Dose

Threshold Response

Dose Response

On the basis of End Users

Cosmetics and Household Products

Pharmaceutical Industry Diagnostics

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

On the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAME

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: north America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle east and Africa. North America and Europe lead the market for invitro toxicology testing owing to the increased awareness and demand for this technology which has led to its easy adoption, collaborations between foreign and local laboratories which has increased the innovation in the field. Apart from this the increased prevalence of cosmetic industry in Europe have made it the major market holder. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the greatest growth in future in the global market for invitro toxicology testing owing to the government support for the technology in the region. Apart from this China is going to be the market driver in the Asia Pacific region as the pressure on Chinese to ban animal testing is increasing which has led to increased awareness and investment in invitro toxicology testing. China and India also have increased R&D in biopharmaceutical sector and low development costs which will again boost the market in Asia Pacific.



Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of In-vitro Toxicology Testing and determine its future are: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio Reliance, Inc., Alere, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(USA). Other players in the in-vitro toxicology testing market include Accelrys, Inc., Molecular Toxicology Inc., MatTek Corporation, Xenometrix AG, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporation, Cyprotex (An Evotec AG subsidiary, Germany), Covance (A Laboratory Corporations of America Holding’s subsidiary, USA), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), SGS SA (Switzerland), Promega Corporation (USA), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (USA), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (USA), and Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland).



