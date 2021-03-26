Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2028

The global Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection across various industries.

Competitive Landscape

Unicharm Corporation, one of the largest manufacturer of largest hygiene products in Asia, recently announced that it has acquired DSG (Cayman) Limited, the holding company of DSG International – a Southeast Asian manufacturer of diapers and other absorbent incontinence products for US$ 530 million. The company is aiming to expand its presence in the Asian market for incontinence bedding & furniture protection products with this acquisition and strengthen its foothold in the global market.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, a Swedish player in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market, is concentrating its efforts on R&D to develop innovative absorbent incontinence products. The company recently announced that it has developed a new sizing additive to enhance the manufacturing processes of water resistant, hydrophobic, paper, in order to improve sustainability and cost efficiency of incontinence bedding & furniture protection products.

The Fact.MR report on incontinence bedding & furniture protection market provides detailed information about recent company developments in the market, which can help new entrants in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market to plan appropriate business strategies in the upcoming years.

Leading players in the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market that are featured in the Fact.MR report include:

Fujian Hengan Group Ltd

Unicharm Corporation

ConvaTec Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget

Braun Melsungen AG

Ontext International N.V.

Incontinence Bedding & Furniture Protection Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing growth of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection market is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness about the availability of a variety of incontinence products in developed regions, such as North America and European Union. Manufacturers in developed markets for incontinence products including incontinence bedding & furniture protection products have adopted advanced technologies to enhance performance characteristics, which complements the rise in sales of incontinence bedding & furniture protection products in these regions.

Furthermore, developed regions, such as North America, Europe, and Japan, have been experiencing the unprecedented rise in the geriatric population. Increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence among the geriatric population is expected to create a significant demand for incontinence products such as beddings and furniture protection products. This is expected to boost growth of the incontinence bedding & furniture protection markets in developed regions in the upcoming years.

Incontinence bedding & furniture protection market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses.

Incontinence bedding & furniture protection market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report.

