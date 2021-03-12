Increased Adoption of Pacemaker Infection Treatment Market across End-Use Industries to Fuel Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Cardiac implant placement rate is growing over time as increasing cardiac disorders. As significant benefits of cardiac implants, cardiac implantable devices such as pacemaker and left ventricular assist devices have witnessed significant demand.

Rise of infection associated with the pacemaker implant needs appropriate treatment. Antibiotic and antifungal medicines are prescribed for pacemaker infection treatment. Antibiotic plays an important role in the patients whose devices cannot be removed and poor candidate for cardiac surgery.

Pacemaker infection leads to significant healthcare cost, lengthy hospital stays and leads to mortality. Pacemaker Infection is the most common reason for the bacterial exposure at the time of implantation, revision, and replacement of the device. Antimicrobial therapy is commonly prescribed therapy for pacemaker infection treatment.

Duration, quantity, and type of drug depend upon the pathogen or infection. Antimicrobial therapy should be provided at least 4 to 6 weeks for complicated infections such as septic thrombophlebitis, endocarditis, and osteomyelitis.

The growing number of pacemaker related infection cases expected to drive the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market. Increasing awareness among the general population regarding surgical site infections expected to propel the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market.

Increasing aging population, growing healthcare expenditure expected boost up the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market. Increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases expected to propel the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market.

The high rate of smoking and increased tobacco use can fuel the pacemaker infection treatment market. Advancement in technology and treatment option expected to favors the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market.

The growing number of clinical trials and drug development procedure expected to favor the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market. Increasing new antibacterial and antimicrobial drug approval flourish the growth of the pacemaker infection treatment market.

The global pacemaker infection treatment market is segmented on basis of treatment type, bacterial infection type, distribution channel and region:

Segmentation by Treatment Type Antibiotic Therapy Antifungal Therapy Others

Segmentation by Bacterial Infection Type Coagulase-Negative Staph Methicillin-sensitive S. Aureus Gram-negative Bacilli Polymicrobial Culture Negative Gram-positive Cocci Methicillin-resistant S. aureus

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Global pacemaker infection treatment market expected to grow with a significant growth rate as increasing pacemaker related infection cases. Pacemaker infection most commonly occurs due to bacteria such as Coagulase-Negative Staph, Methicillin-sensitive S. Aureus, Gram-negative Bacilli, Polymicrobial, Culture Negative, Gram-positive Cocci, Methicillin-resistant S. aureus, and others.

By treatment type, global pacemaker infection treatment market is segmented into antibiotic therapy, antifungal therapy, and others. By end-users global pacemaker infection treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Hospital pharmacies segment expected to dominate the pacemaker infection treatment market. By bacterial infection type, coagulase-negative staph dominates the pacemaker infection treatment market.

North America expected to dominate the global pacemaker infection treatment market as increasing pacemaker implantation among patient Europe expected to contribute second-highest revenue share in global pacemaker infection treatment as high prevalence of cardiovascular disorder and greater demand for the pacemaker. Japan expected to contribute significant share in the global pacemaker infection treatment as an increasingly aging population and higher affordability of treatment.

The Asia Pacific expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the pacemaker infection treatment market. China and India expected to grow with a higher pace as an increasing number of pacemaker implant in countries and high patient pool. Middle East & Africa expected to grow with the lowest growth rate due to lack of awareness and poor medical facilities.

Some of the players operating in the global pacemaker infection treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly & Company, Allergen plc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi SA and others.

