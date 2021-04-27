Incredible Growth of Modular Data Center Market 2025 | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Bladeroom (UK), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US)

The modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD +13 Billion in 2019 to USD +46 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +28%.

The growing requirement for scalable data centers, reduced Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), and the growing need for green data centers are the major growth drivers of the market. In this study, 2016 has been considered as the base year and 2017–2022 as the forecast period.

Top Key Player of Modular Data Center Market:-

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Bladeroom (UK), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Flexenclosure AB (Sweden), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Development LP (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Co. (US), and Baselayer Technology

Modular Data Center Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Modular Data Center Market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 is well explained.

Report covers Modular Data Center Market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

The major highlights of the global Modular Data Center Market research report:

It offers a collection of prime information of the global market

Business profiles of leading key players, traders, and investor

Economic analysis of the global Modular Data Center Market

Government regulations and political stability around the market.

Detailed analysis of client preferences and industry awareness

