India Consumer Electronics Market 2020 Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2026

India consumer electronics market size is increasing rapidly driven by the growing adoption of wireless connectivity of several electronic devices. Increasing investments in R&D in consumer electronics and technological advancements, coupled with the growing popularity of wearable electronic devices are driving the market in India. Advancements like the emergence of IoT across fitness bands and the growing popularity of smart devices provide an opportunity for market growth in this country.

The global Consumer Electronics market is poised to register a growth of 2.91% CAGR over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle preferences, rise in middle-class, growing inclination toward using smart electronic devices are the primary factors increasing the growth of the global consumer electronics market. Besides, the high disposable income of consumers, along with the growing Internet users is likely to expand the growth of electronic devices in the future.

Governments around the world are supporting digitization and promoting investments in the manufacturing of various electronic devices. Consumers are expecting a wide range of new products with more capabilities and expanded services and installations. This is projected to drive the consumer electronics market worldwide.

“India Consumer Electronics Market, Size, Share, Outlook, and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026” presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s consumer electronics business. Key trends and critical insights into Consumer Electronics markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.

Global Consumer Electronics Market research identifies that the competition continues to intensify year-on-year with emerging applications and widening product portfolio. The report covers the 2019 scenario and growth prospects of the India Consumer Electronics market for 2016-2026. To calculate the market size, revenue from the market sales of the electronics company’s products are considered.

Personal Computer (PC), Desktop, Notebook, Tablet, Audiovisual, Audio Applications, Video Applications, Flat Panel TV Set, Digital Camera, Mobile Handset, Smartphone markets are analyzed in the report.

India Consumer Electronics market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of India on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global Consumer Electronics, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America consumer electronics market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.

India’s population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Consumer Electronics markets.

Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading Consumer Electronics companies in India are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. India Consumer Electronics Market Insights

2.1 Industry Overview, 2019

2.2 India Total Consumer Electronics Market Value Outlook, 2016- 2026

2.3 India Consumer Electronics Market Trends and Insights

2.4 Key strategies Planned by Market Leaders

2.5 SWOT Analysis

2.5.1 Key Strengths

2.5.2 Key Weaknesses

2.5.3 Potential Opportunities

2.5.4 Potential Threats

3. India Consumer Electronics Demand Outlook to 2026

3.1 India Personal Computer (PC) Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.2 India Desktop Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.3 India Notebook Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.4 India Tablet Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.5 India Audio visual (AV) Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.6 India Audio Applications Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.7 India Video Applications Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.8 India Flat Panel TV Set Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.9 India Digital Camera Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.10 India Mobile Handset Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.10 India Smartphone Sales Outlook, 2016- 2026

4. India Consumer Electronics Industry Benchmarking

4.1 Overall Ranking

4.2 Demand Index

4.3 Supply Index

4.4 Growth Index

5. SWOT Profiles of Consumer Electronics Companies in India

5.1 Company A

5.2 Company B

5.3 Company C

6. India Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2026

6.1 India GDP (Gross Domestic Product, Current Prices) Outlook, 2006- 2026

6.2 Private Final Consumption Growth, 2016- 2026

6.3 Unemployment Rate, 2019

6.4 India Disposable Income O

Continued….

