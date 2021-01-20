India Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market by Key Players & Forecast To 2027: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Reliance Communications Limited

Latest market study on “India Mobile Data Consumption Trends”, the India internet subscriber base stood at 493.9 million and it is expected to reach 916.6 million in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In past 3-4 years, there has been a significant rise in data usage in India. With the introduction of free data plans by Reliance Jio in 2016, the internet usage almost doubled in India. The advent of digital entertainment and introduction of new services by telecom operators are some of the major reasons for increased data consumption.

Other services like chat, VOIP or video/voice calling over internet have revolutionized communication over internet. The upcoming National Telecom Policy and focus on new technologies like 5G, the growth in data consumption is expected to grow further.

In 2018, the amount of data consumed by wireless subscribers has reached a new level and it has fueled the growth of the overall telecom sector in India. There has been a sharp increase in the availability of affordable data plans in past few years and with abundance of low cost smartphones the data consumption is expected to grow at an impressive rate.

Rapid rise and adoption of 4G technology in the country is another primary reason for increase in data consumption per user. Availability of 4G services at an affordable rate has added a huge number of first-time internet subscribers in recent times. In the overall data consumed, 96% internet users came from wireless connection type and only 4% from wireline in 2018.

Further, mobile apps contribute to a huge amount of data consumed around the world mainly because of easy accessibility to the consumer. Some of the most used android and iOS apps in India include WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Facebook, Google Chrome, Truecaller and major social networking apps like Facebook, Facebook Lite, Instagram among many others. Some of the key players operating in the market includes Bharti Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, Reliance Communications Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Tata Teleservices Limited, and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Strategic Insights

2019: Vodafone Idea announced a strategic partnership with Sun TV Network. According to the partnership the Sun TV’s content would be available to Vodafone Idea’s customers.

2018: Reliance Jio Infocomm launched India’s First VOLTE international roaming. Through this VoLTE based international roaming international roamers would be able enjoy HD voice and LTE high speed Data.

2018: Reliance Communications Limited launched Reliance IP Centrex, India’s first hosted Enterprise IP telephony solution powered by the futuristic IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) network core.

