India Natural Gas and LNG Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast Upto 2025

India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025

Natural gas including R-LNG in India has been widely recognized as the fuel with multiple promising aspects. The present situation of the gas sector in India is going through multiple challenging phases. Due to its high macroeconomic growth visions and increasing population, the country is facing a major challenges in terms of growing energy demand and greenhouse gas emission.

India Natural Gas and LNG Market : Company Profiles

Petronet LNG Limited

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

GAIL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Mahanagar Gas private Ltd.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.

Gujarat Gas Ltd.

Indraprastha Gas Limited

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on end-user. The end-user segmentation of the report covers five major segments including; fertilizer, power, industrial, City Gas Distribution (CGD), and others. The study focuses on the market of natural gas produced from different on-shore and off-shore ports of the country.

Among all end-user segments, Power generation sector is the second-largest consumer of natural gas in India after the fertilizer industry. However, the city gas distribution segment shows a large opportunity in the coming years and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

The haptic touchscreen market is expected to grow from US$ 6.34 billion in 2016 to US$ 20.48 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2017 and 2025.

Haptic touchscreen technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medical, ARVR, digital advertising and others. Also, there are several companies in the market that are investing in development of haptic touchscreen technologies to introduce better and efficient solutions for enhanced user experience.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the haptic touchscreen market in coming year includes rising adoption of consumer electronics with additional features for visually impaired. The Haptic technology changed the way human interact with screens of smartphone, tablets, watches, and mouse pads of laptop which can help user bring the sensation of texture, vibration, and motion to those interactions. Besides this, haptic technology also assistances visually impaired people in order to get a better understanding of their surroundings. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and a simple share and sync application.

Haptic Touchscreen Market -Company Profiles:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Immersion Corporation

Johnson Electric Group

Microchip Technology, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Precision Microdrives Limited

SMK Corporation

Senseg Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ultrahaptics

Haptic touchscreen market by application is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, Digital Advertisement and Kiosk, entertainment and others. Haptic technology has been implemented in several devices such as for vibrating notification or alerts in smartphones, input confirmation in an industrial scanner, or tension-building in a video game controller.

The dominance of consumer electronics is attributed to the increasing integration of haptics into various consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. Consumer electronics includes devices such as touch screen smartphones, laptops, tablets and household appliances among others.

The increased demand for better and technologically upgraded products due to rising living standard of people across the world along with companies dedicated to offer better user-machine interface to its customers is driving the market for haptic technologies in the consumer electronics market segment. However, in coming years the healthcare segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth rate in the coming years.

