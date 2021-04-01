Indian Condom Market Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

The Indian Condom market is expected to reach US$ 508.36 Mn in 2027 from US$ 183.46 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as rising number of awareness programs, increasing use of locally manufactured condoms in the remote parts of this region, presence of a robust distribution network and high density of adult and middle aged population are likely to grow the Indian condom market in the forecast period. Whereas, the rising number of sterilization procedures in the India is likely to impact the growth of the Indian condom market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Beta Medikit Pvt Ltd

Okamoto Industries, Inc

Alkem Health Care (OTC division of Alkem Laboratories Ltd.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Karex Berhad

Raymond Group (Raymond Limited)

TTK Group Company (TTK Protective Devices Limited.)

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mankind Pharma

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

North Zone is expected to lead the market in the India owing to the reasons such as highest number of population in the country, and various government initiatives have been taken to control the population growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the north zone is likely to contribute the largest share in the India during the forecast period.

Condom advertisements are aired amid late-night programs on television channels that help gain greater the attention of young viewers. Moreover, alternative practices such as hoardings, billboards, leaflets, celebrity endorsements, and collaborations with NGOs, along with other reforms, to promote safe sexual practices are being implemented to convey correct information and benefits of condom usage to the common populace. Digital platforms are serving the means of a marketing channel for the condom companies after the ban on aggressive condom advertisements in the country. Visitors of these platforms also receive pop-up ad commercials during audios/videos or blog browsing. Thus, the aggressive marketing strategies incorporated by players are expected to propel the growth of the condom market in India.

Pricing and promotion of consumer goods have a significant impact on sales of the products in India. Optimum distribution strategies involve bulk discounts, free delivery, and online purchasing options, which are among the factors that have significant long and short-run effects. India has witnessed substantial growth in e-commerce in the recent years. In 2017, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that India is the fastest-growing e-commerce sector with a compound annual growth rate of 51%, which is highest worldwide. 4G internet launch, smartphone penetration, and increasing consumer wealth have encouraged the condom market players to advertise and promote their products on multiple digital platforms. This has helped the customers to have an increasing choice of products at the lowest rates. Moreover, the advertisements and online promotional platforms have helped the condom sales to reach efficiently in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

