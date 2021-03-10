The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market

The Indonesia crop protection chemicals market size was estimated at USD 846.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. Indonesia is one of the major agricultural markets in Asian continent owing to the presence of fertile lands and suitable weather conditions. Increased emphasis on crop yield, as a primary tool to achieve food security, has been a major factor in driving the demand for crop protection chemicals.

Constantly growing population in the Indonesian market has forced the government to undertake various initiatives to achieve self-sufficiency of food. The expansion of arable land and improved farm techniques have resulted in extensive usage of crop protection chemicals in the country. Indonesia is the largest producer of palm oil and the fourth-largest producer of coffee globally. However, crop protection chemicals are highly consumed in the production of rice.

The agricultural sector in Indonesia is divided into large plantations and smallholder productions. The large ones typically focus on the production of export commodities, such as rubber and palm oil, whereas the smallholders cultivate horticulture crops including soybeans, maize, rice, fruits, and vegetables for local consumption. Farmers in the Indonesia market majorly rely on cheaper protection chemicals to treat their farmlands and engage in redundant farming practices. This practice is mainly followed owing to factors including access to utilities (such as water and electricity) and general awareness among the agricultural industry regarding adverse effects of harmful chemicals on soil fertility.

There is a strong relationship between the usage of crop protection chemicals and income levels of farmers in Indonesia market. In that sense, losses owing to pest and weed attack on crops are directly reflected on profit/loss attained by the farmers. It is believed that about 25% of the yield can be destroyed during storage and transportation owing to the lack of safeguards. Therefore, it is highly critical to consider crop protection solutions at both the stages including protection during crop production and improving farm productivity.

Along with the basic crop cultivation, farmers in the Indonesia market are also focusing on horticulture. To increase revenue from exports, Indonesian market focuses on the production of palm oil, cocoa, coffee, and cassava. The country develops these crops with high-quality standards applied by international regulatory bodies to increase the GDP. These factors are thus promoting precision agriculture industry, which has a positive impact on the Indonesia crop protection chemicals market.

Farming across the globe is largely influenced by climatic changes, which not only affect productivity but also the cost of produce, especially rice. Indonesia has a Hungry Season, wherein owing to the dry summers, rice fields are hampered causing a price hike. Sometimes a delay in monsoon also creates difficulty to manage the agricultural yield. World Bank has estimated that the climate in Indonesia will rise by 0.8ºC by 2030 and create a delay in the monsoon season. These factors are anticipated to fuel the utilization of crop protection chemicals in the market.

Product Insights of Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Different combinations of pesticides are used for efficient growth of crops. Herbicides and insecticides are predominantly used in agricultural sector in Indonesia for crop protection. Herbicide products dominated the market for crop protection chemicals in the country with a revenue share of 44.1% in 2018. The demand for these chemicals in the market is driven by their high usage in the cultivation of staple products such as rice, maize, and sugar. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further augmented by rising instances of aquatic weed that is spreading vigorously in these regions owing to the tropical climate and damp lands.

Meloidogyne graminicola also called rice root-knot, is one of the major threats for the rice plantation, which is eradicated with the help of nematicides. So far, over 26 nematodes affecting plants such as ginger, tobacco, coffee, and black pepper have been discovered in Indonesia market. These nematodes affect a large number of crops, which have led to significant growth in the demand for crop protection chemicals.

Insecticides in Indonesia are usually applied by the foliar spraying method. Regent and Baycarb by Bayer and Virtako by Syngenta are the most preferred insecticides in the country. The Green Leaf Hopper, Stem Borer, Gall midge, Whorl Maggot, Leaf Folder, White Backed Plant Hopper, and Brown Plant Hopper are the common insects attacking the rice plant.

Application Insights of Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market

Indonesia has a rich topography with vast fertile lands and suitable weather, which benefits the cultivation of tropical crops. Agriculture is the main occupation of the rural regions and a strong contributor to the overall GDP. Thus, a wide range of agriculture, horticulture, and livestock farming activities are practiced in the country. This translates into an increased demand for crop protection chemicals in the market.

Fruits & vegetables require varying amounts of protection chemicals based on their type. The segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.3%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025. The growing trend of producing global and exotic fruits & vegetables have added to the demand for agro protection chemicals. Majority of these crops are consumed directly by the customers and hence have various restrictions regarding the amount of pesticide usage.

The extensive demand for palm oil has resulted in the replacement of many small-scale farmlands in Indonesia market for the cultivation of palm oil. The export of this crop generates high revenue for the country. The palm plantations are prone to various diseases such as brown germ, seed rot, and ganoderma basal stem rot. Glufosinate-ammonium is a weed, which constantly grows around the palm crops and can be managed by the application of herbicides.

Province Insights

Indonesia is an agrarian economy that produces a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. The major regions engaged in the production of fruits and vegetables are Jawa Barat, Jawa Timur, and Jawa Tengah. Rising cultivation of fruits for export from Indonesia is driving the demand for protection chemicals such as pesticides.

Nusa Tenggara Barat and Nusa Tenggara Timur are the fastest-growing provinces in the region owing to rise in fruit cultivation. The government intervention to increase food production is expected to further increase the consumption of crop protection chemicals over the forecast period. The rising global demand for exotic fruits grown in the tropical region is expected to boost the market growth.

The agriculture in East Java is majorly rice and corn that feeds around 25 million population in the South Pacific. The province accounted for 15.0% of the overall market revenue in 2018. Diseases and pests continue to pose a risk to the agricultural production in East Java. Trips, corn borers, moths, and downy mildew are the well-known pests that cause infestation. Farmers majorly use a mixture of insecticides and fungicides to tackle the rising problem of pests to ensure crop protection.

Market Share Insights of Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market

The market is competitive owing to a good mix of small-scale and large-scale manufacturers and raw material suppliers. The small-scale companies are highly price-conscious. The large-scale companies focus on product research & development as well as innovative marketing strategies.

Major companies operating in the production of crop protection chemicals in Indonesia market include BASF, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, PI Industries, Cheminova, and Hansen. The companies in the market focus on collaborations, greenfield investments, joint ventures, acquisitions, and new product development. In August 2018, BASF opened AgSolution Farm in collaboration with the University of Jember to support new agricultural researches in the country.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Indonesia crop protection chemicals market report on the basis of product, application, and province:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals

Maize

Rice

Cotton

Palm

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Indonesia Crop Protection Chemicals Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580